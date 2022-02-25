back
The Russia-Ukraine conflict over the years
As Russia launches an all-out invasion of Ukraine, here's a look at the turbulent history between Moscow and Kyiv...
25/02/2022 5:47 PM
313 comments
Jo B.4 hours
So there was no American sponsored coup d'etat then in 2014?
Mack G.4 hours
The theater of war of super power they love and enjoy
Rod C.4 hours
Forgot to mention the millions Russia killed
Sibusiso M.5 hours
This is wrong Ukraine has not joined the NATO
Bejo U.5 hours
🇷🇺👍💪uraa
Paul M.7 hours
Adolf putin
Oiram A.7 hours
POLITICIANS ARE TOO SMART TO BE STUPID. DROPING BIG BOMBS,KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE,KILLING NATURE,,,POLITICIANS DONT HAVE ANY EMPATHY JUST LIKE CRAZY CRIMINALS.
Jim L.7 hours
If ur Russian in the Ukrainian There’s only one answer move to Russia ur be well at home , don’t deny people their independence if ur not happy to join them , get your arse out and be Russian in Russia Simple’s
கீதா ச.8 hours
I love putin
Satnam S.9 hours
Stop the war. Now before it's too late
Masrur A.9 hours
Kievan Rus start since the 9th century AD and it's one nation
Mathew K.9 hours
People should know USSR was broken by America it is truth . I am sorry for UKRAINIAN but truth is truth.
Rahul S.12 hours
USA 🦮
Nguyễn T.12 hours
🇺🇦
Raymond B.13 hours
This clip should be titled Propaganda For Simpletons.
Juwita14 hours
🧡 putin is hero 🧡 rusia
Thy W.14 hours
Long live Putin
Simon P.15 hours
Mad ,bad and dangerous
Daniel H.15 hours
This is incorrect. Ukraine is not apart of nato. Get your facts straight before posting garbage.