back
The World’s First Official Covid Vaccine Is Here
As 40 million doses make their way to the UK, the country is the first in the West to authorise the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. But, Boris Johnson warns, immense logistical challenges lie ahead. 💉
03/12/2020 4:27 PM
- 98.2K
- 2K
- 65
44 comments
Rin-Chen D.09/12/2020 11:40
You Trust your Government and Pharmaceutical Industry? FACT: BAYER IS A NAZI FOUNDED COMPANY STILL IN OPERATION TODAY!!! WHY? Comfort, Ignorance and apathy is what allows this to continue “These are the most incriminating internal pharmaceutical industry documents I have ever seen,” said Dr. Sidney M. Wolfe, director of the Public Citizen Health Research Group. Why is this company still allowed to operate? In February of 1984, a division of the pharmaceutical company Bayer (Cutter Biological) knowingly sold H.I.V. infected medications to Asia and Latin America to prevent financial losses. After a discovered H.I.V. outbreak in America amongst small, hemophiliac children that was traced back to Bayer medications, the company began to sell a new, safe medication in the West, however they sent the old batches, many of which they knew were infected, to Argentina, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. The worth of this medication totaled more than $4 million. As unbelievable as this report may seem here is an original article to the New York Times. Published on March 18th, 1987, it states, “Bayer A.G., the giant West German chemical company, said today that it had been sued over its sale of hemophilia drugs that may have been infected with the AIDS virus.” It continues that Bayer representatives stated that fewer than twenty patients filed liability claims against the company, however according to a later article from New York Times, published in 2003, there’s no way of really knowing how many people were infected. Most patient records are unavailable, and since the AIDS test wasn’t developed until later in the epidemic, it’s difficult to pinpoint when foreign hemophiliacs were infected. However, in Hong Kong and Taiwan, more than 100 hemophiliacs were recorded to have contracted the disease after taking medication from the old batches. Bayer officials, of course, stated that they had “behaved responsibly, ethically and humanely” in selling the infected medications overseas. This was after they had promised the United States regulators that they wouldn’t sell it at all. They had apparently continued to distribute the old medications for three reasons—some customers doubted the drug’s effectiveness, some countries were slow to approve sales, and due to a shortage of plasma, which is used to make the medicine, they were unable to manufacture more of the new product. In the United States alone, AIDS was ultimately passed on to thousands of hemophiliacs who had taken the medication before the infected batches were discovered. Many of them have died, and the incident is now considered one of the worst drug-related medical disasters in history. They’ve since paid out around $600 million in settlements. The Cutter Documents—a few of which have surfaced in the media—were produced in connection with these lawsuits and outline the company’s corruption. Sources: A.P. New York Times. Mar 18, 1987. (http://www.nytimes.com/1987/03/18/business/bayer-named-in-aids-suit.html) Before It’s News. Friday, July 26, 2013. (http://beforeitsnews.com/eu/2013/07/bayer-and-us-government-knowingly-gave-hiv-to-thousands-of-children-2529450.html) Bogdanich, Walt and Koli, Eric. The New York Times. May 22, 2003. (http://www.nytimes.com/2003/05/22/business/2-paths-of-bayer-drug-in-80-s-riskier-one-steered-overseas.html?src=pm&pagewanted=1)
Souvik L.08/12/2020 23:07
2 injection 3 weeks apart. 260 crore injections needed for Indians
Yasir K.08/12/2020 20:27
Legendary super Saiyan
Babar Q.08/12/2020 20:02
stick one up his arse hole
Barry W.08/12/2020 15:19
How they safe still get it and spread it seems like a home made Hume a unity
Shann F.07/12/2020 17:56
https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=VPfr_E_vEyA
Muthuvelu S.07/12/2020 15:01
My Heartiest Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 To You, Sir. On behalf of the People of the World. All the Best,Sir.🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️💐💐💐
Raheela A.07/12/2020 01:39
Read up on the company and previous vaccines first.... also U.K. gov has/will be passing a law where the company cannot be sued for anything going wrong.
Sabbir A.06/12/2020 14:42
German made this vaccine and Boris is the first person to Approved. Wow
Nav S.05/12/2020 22:10
The virus has to be store at -70 🤔
Kausar S.05/12/2020 21:51
Thanks u r right
NatureLover N.04/12/2020 20:25
One who takes it dies.....RIP Homo Sapiens
Djrap O.04/12/2020 20:02
My name is Jessica Luis, and I base in USA...My life is back!!! After 2 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr Noble, which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Sonia,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr Noble e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before Dr Noble, is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man... If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try High anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here's his contact: or whattapp +2349131856710 for more info
Manu S.04/12/2020 14:50
chechi.....U r going to get vaccination soon😀
Shah S.04/12/2020 12:56
🐎 shiyet .....
Debjit S.04/12/2020 09:43
How come a vaccine is developed within a very short span? This is impossible and may be he is lying to the world... Definitely there will be side effects.... Take this pandamic as a medical emergency not as a business opportunity. Vaccine to be kept in -70 degree is he joking?
Thapa K.04/12/2020 09:36
Plz don't fool the people....it's abt life....
Haris A.04/12/2020 08:15
Aftab Afridi shii it's here thankgod
M.I. T.04/12/2020 05:21
Congrats
Prasad P.04/12/2020 05:16
Dear prime minister, United kingdom, Sir , I could just ecplain it , the latest pandemic for covid-19 could not be stopped by giving any type of vaccine, because the invisible enymies using spy satellite to activate this type of ill nees to the people of a certain country, we are a inhavitant of a village, narayanpur, it is nearly 250 kilometer away from kolkata, and in a bycycle, and totally in the free area , when i usually ride, no people in my near by side stayed there, and i could feel the problem of lungs for taking breathing in the road side , where many trees are set up in the both side of our village road, ..so it is a another type of criminal attack, and i shall try to send some papers on this matter in my own hand writing, thank you sir, thank you very much.