back

This Device Could Allow Dads to Breastfeed

There's always been one task that new dads just can't do. Could this Japanese invention change that? 👶👦

04/08/2019 5:28 AM
  • 320.4k
  • 74

45 comments

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:44

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Somiran P.
    04/14/2019 06:52

    Fuck me in the eye 😵😑

  • Arohi A.
    04/11/2019 18:51

    I've heard you can't wait to be a dad this one's for you 🌚

  • Jaydeep M.
    04/11/2019 14:04

    get ready for future it's gonna hit you hard 😆😆😆

  • Salma Y.
    04/10/2019 07:46

    Oh hell nahh

  • Priyanka S.
    04/10/2019 07:39

    ...dis is fr bhaiya ji..😊

  • Abee B.
    04/10/2019 06:48

    kharid liyo tu samjh hin gaya hoga

  • Zayden D.
    04/09/2019 17:45

    Teacher : who gave you milk? New answer : father Also, How to challenge someone? Answer: apne BAAP ka MILK piya hai toh saamne aa

  • Alina N.
    04/09/2019 12:54

    😅

  • Brut India
    04/09/2019 11:57

    According to a recent study, Indian women spend more than 500% more time on housework than Indian men: https://qz.com/1221830/international-womens-day-the-gender-gap-in-how-men-and-women-spend-their-time/

  • Sami W.
    04/08/2019 18:16

    tusi v aahi km krny aggy 😂�aair

  • Pankaj Y.
    04/08/2019 14:42

    Oscar

  • Keshav
    04/08/2019 14:41

    Oshee Johri now what’s up with Freud?

  • Noor Z.
    04/08/2019 13:42

    wow

  • Noor Z.
    04/08/2019 13:42

    wow what an invention

  • Mamta A.
    04/08/2019 13:17

    😜😂

  • Lucimar G.
    04/08/2019 13:05

    Bom.

  • Brut India
    04/08/2019 12:45

    You can find more about this product on the company's website: http://dentsusxsw.com/en/

  • Anupriy S.
    04/08/2019 12:29

    🤐🤐

  • Humaira K.
    04/08/2019 12:26

    plz see this video.