back

Three of History’s Most Famous Whistleblowers.

With the release of SonyLIV’s show The Whistleblower, we take a look at history’s biggest whistleblowers that made international headlines with their revelations. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

24/12/2021 3:27 AM
  • 1M
  • 3

Changing India

  1. 3:00

    An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport

  2. 5:12

    Farhan Akhtar Bats For Feminism

  3. 1:35

    Sabarimala woman activist assaulted

  4. 3:26

    A Hindu Household's Fight For Christmas In Karnataka

  5. 3:02

    Journalist Of The Year: Danish Siddiqui

  6. 3:00

    The Indian Woman Who Trains Commandos

1 comment

  • Salini C.
    24/12/2021 09:32

    This Guy alone is responsible for bringing down a great government. Pegasus to do the same, did he even uttered a word to stop that? And he’s living it Russia. That’s says all about him? He’s not a whistleblower, he’s a traitor, as far as democracy is concerned.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.