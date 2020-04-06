back

Trudeau On Trump: The Case Of The Curious Pause

It took Justin Trudeau 21 seconds before he could start talking about Trump’s handling of the George Floyd protests. Did you wonder why?

06/04/2020 5:12 PM
  • Neha S.
    2 days

    He is a gem 👌

  • Tasneem S.
    2 days

    The reporter was probably a Conservative supporter, thought he could get Trudeau to trip up, and look bad to the rest of us, but was unsuccessful. Mr. Trudeau obviously had to choose his words carefully, but get his point across. He also didn't have to criticize Trump as the whole world knows what everyone thinks of him! All visible minorities in this country love him.. The Trudeau family is OUR family...

  • Francesco R.
    2 days

    it should not be easy to say something about your neighbor that is very dangerous and is armed

  • Anni A.
    3 days

    😜

  • Vipul P.
    4 days

    why would canada comment on usa when all countries have their internal problems

  • Mesha N.
    4 days

    Love and respect ✊

  • Deepa A.
    5 days

    He must be good human being..

  • Deepa D.
    5 days

    Wise pm

  • Deepa D.
    5 days

    Wise guy

  • Deepa D.
    5 days

    OMG the longest pause ever He probably is embarrassed by Trump's actions but has to be politically correct too

  • Rubina M.
    6 days

    No difference between when he says something and when he doesn't. He is a politician they are good at giving long speeches and saying nothing.It's a skill!

  • Sravani P.
    6 days

    Exactly 20 seconds....?????

  • Samantha G.
    6 days

    Newsfeed confusion...pathetic

  • Sanchiyta K.
    6 days

    He is wise and Prudent with his choice of words .He did not criticise Mr Trump which the reporter might have wanted him to do ....but he did show his disapproval of what is happening in USA..He is sensible not to criticise and at the same time he is also telling and assuring that he is being just in his services to his country for which he is appointed for .👏👏👏Good enough .

  • Michael P.
    6 days

    The media should ask the UN

  • Chandansingh P.
    6 days

    He was snubbed in his India visit for some reason 😎

  • Fer M.
    6 days

    He did answer the question the clever people heard the answer within the 21 seconds of his silent reply

  • Talat K.
    7 days

    We love you Mr.Trudeau for your human approach.

  • Nancy K.
    7 days

    Wisdom requires courage🙂🙂

  • Kalaivany M.
    7 days

    Brilliant answer to save his country business and at same time cut nose the reporter . discrimination is everywhere.first we have to clean our house before critic others.