Trudeau On Trump: The Case Of The Curious Pause

Neha S.2 days
He is a gem 👌
Tasneem S.2 days
The reporter was probably a Conservative supporter, thought he could get Trudeau to trip up, and look bad to the rest of us, but was unsuccessful. Mr. Trudeau obviously had to choose his words carefully, but get his point across. He also didn't have to criticize Trump as the whole world knows what everyone thinks of him! All visible minorities in this country love him.. The Trudeau family is OUR family...
Francesco R.2 days
it should not be easy to say something about your neighbor that is very dangerous and is armed
Anni A.3 days
😜
Vipul P.4 days
why would canada comment on usa when all countries have their internal problems
Mesha N.4 days
Love and respect ✊
Deepa A.5 days
He must be good human being..
Deepa D.5 days
Wise pm
Deepa D.5 days
Wise guy
Deepa D.5 days
OMG the longest pause ever He probably is embarrassed by Trump's actions but has to be politically correct too
Rubina M.6 days
No difference between when he says something and when he doesn't. He is a politician they are good at giving long speeches and saying nothing.It's a skill!
Sravani P.6 days
Exactly 20 seconds....?????
Samantha G.6 days
Newsfeed confusion...pathetic
Sanchiyta K.6 days
He is wise and Prudent with his choice of words .He did not criticise Mr Trump which the reporter might have wanted him to do ....but he did show his disapproval of what is happening in USA..He is sensible not to criticise and at the same time he is also telling and assuring that he is being just in his services to his country for which he is appointed for .👏👏👏Good enough .
Michael P.6 days
The media should ask the UN
Chandansingh P.6 days
He was snubbed in his India visit for some reason 😎
Fer M.6 days
He did answer the question the clever people heard the answer within the 21 seconds of his silent reply
Talat K.7 days
We love you Mr.Trudeau for your human approach.
Nancy K.7 days
Wisdom requires courage🙂🙂
Kalaivany M.7 days
Brilliant answer to save his country business and at same time cut nose the reporter . discrimination is everywhere.first we have to clean our house before critic others.