Trudeau Vs Trump Jr.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump Jr. were in India at the same time. But they had two different messages.

02/23/2018 6:30 AM
Politics

  • Aditya S.
    01/25/2019 11:46

    Canadian sounds political and American sounds practical !

  • Andre F.
    05/11/2018 02:30

    Trudeau is just like his friend Obama he bow down to other cultures like Islam, Trump on the right bow down to God only... just saying

  • Bryan C.
    05/09/2018 19:32

    Ghanghi was actually a jerk and Trudeau would have known this if he knew anything about India instead of just saying the only name he could think of.

  • Justin P.
    05/04/2018 09:08

    This gave me a new respect for Trump Jr

  • Bob S.
    04/29/2018 00:26

    What kind of a name what he called his kid Now I’m convinced he is an idiot and his wife who also I’m sure had something to say what to call their kids is a stupid women also Unbelievable that he is our our prime minister

  • Red S.
    04/06/2018 00:23

    All trumps are cunts

  • Mary J.
    04/05/2018 13:42

    Trudeau a Traitor 🤮

  • Matthew E.
    04/02/2018 15:00

    You should have done a segment on the clothing they chose, with Trump JR dressed in a smart suit and Trudeau with a Bollywood makeover that insulted many Indian people

  • Alfred S.
    04/01/2018 23:40

    Hey numbnuts !! Canada is not a democracy, you dumb fuck!! You need to crawl back under that slimy rock you slithered out from , nobody will miss you , not even the shit flies !!!

  • Sterling J.
    04/01/2018 23:24

    Well, one is politically truthful, and the other guy is being realistic

  • David F.
    04/01/2018 19:28

    One is a career politician the other is a corporate executive. They aren’t going to sound the same

  • Jordan W.
    03/31/2018 10:35

    So what does this page wanna prove with this video? Let’s hate trump and his supporters, that’s the cool way to be accepted and politically correct!!

  • Patrick B.
    03/31/2018 05:09

    Nothing but a cock

  • Brayden Q.
    03/30/2018 03:51

    Look at brut trying to put a positive spin on the absolutly catastrophe that was justins india visit

  • J.P. V.
    03/28/2018 21:33

    Its not a democracy. Its a Republic!

  • Christian A.
    03/28/2018 01:26

    We don’t live in democracy, we live in a representative republic. It has always been that way.

  • Hoenir H.
    03/27/2018 23:25

    Grease headed schmuck Vs Jr Trudeau's Dad.. End of discussion!

  • James S.
    03/27/2018 06:33

    Did they just refer to India as a democracy? Because its definitely not a democratic country

  • Tanmay S.
    03/26/2018 06:28

    superpower

  • Tom J.
    03/26/2018 00:50

    I hardly thinks it’s a fair paring. Mr. Trudeau is smart and trustworthy and the trumps, not so much.