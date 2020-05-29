Trump Offered Help To India, China; Turned Down

The life of Karl Marx
Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past
The UK vs the Netherlands on floods
The Battle of Cable Street
How much has ghost Brexit cost?
The life of Arnold Schwarzenegger
BEGANI SHADI MEIN DULHA DEEWANA😀😀
https://www.facebook.com/1921938541259209/posts/2979290735523979/
ایکسکلیوسو ۔
میڈیکل کالیج کی ہندو طالبہ نمرتا چندانی ہلاکت معاملے کا وہ پہلو جو کہ آج تک کسی کے سامنے نہیں لایا جاسکا۔۔۔!!!
EXCLUSIVE
MISSING ARTICALS OF DEAD HINDU MEDICAL STUDENT NEMRITA CHANDANI.
Chutiya journalist.. You are very liked in India it seems.. Stupid cunt..
I'm quite certain, our media really loves clowns like you Mr.Trump
This orange orangutan is a habitual liar..... He is least bothered abt America and its citizens but pretends to care abt India and its people...
And Trump is in such a good mood about what's going on in China. Labelling the virus as China virus.
Well if it were a China virus, no offense, but it wouldn't last this long.
STAY OUT OF THIS TRUMP! MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IN THE USA.
Thank you Trump for showing your solidarity with china over dumb India.
Madrassas are creating terrorists in India. They are in the process of making future bombers by telling all lies to innocent poor ppl providing biryanis and making them believe about the heaven and virgins which no one saw...🤣🤣
MR Do land trump is fake.
China is just show to india tht dt interfere in hong kong issue
A golden opportunity ???
Go Dolaand Grab Xi Jin Pin by the P***y 😂🤣😂🤣
It's better to have A Wise Enemy rather than A Foolish Friend 👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰
👌
Ask them to help his own country which is falling apart then keep an eye on our Golden nest(India)..jai hind
First he should take care of his citizens rather than being an asshole.
I am going to unfollow this page right at this moment.Again I will ask my fellow Indians to boycott this anti national n traitorous FB page to show our unity and give a tight slap on the admin of thia page.
👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻
Need surgical strike on China.
38 comments
Rana B.05/31/2020 13:33
BEGANI SHADI MEIN DULHA DEEWANA😀😀
Ehtasham H.05/30/2020 16:07
https://www.facebook.com/1921938541259209/posts/2979290735523979/ ایکسکلیوسو ۔ میڈیکل کالیج کی ہندو طالبہ نمرتا چندانی ہلاکت معاملے کا وہ پہلو جو کہ آج تک کسی کے سامنے نہیں لایا جاسکا۔۔۔!!! EXCLUSIVE MISSING ARTICALS OF DEAD HINDU MEDICAL STUDENT NEMRITA CHANDANI.
Ather R.05/30/2020 05:48
Chutiya journalist.. You are very liked in India it seems.. Stupid cunt..
Subhajit H.05/30/2020 02:43
I'm quite certain, our media really loves clowns like you Mr.Trump
Swapnil K.05/29/2020 20:47
This orange orangutan is a habitual liar..... He is least bothered abt America and its citizens but pretends to care abt India and its people...
Amitava G.05/29/2020 20:45
And Trump is in such a good mood about what's going on in China. Labelling the virus as China virus. Well if it were a China virus, no offense, but it wouldn't last this long.
Bijali O.05/29/2020 18:59
STAY OUT OF THIS TRUMP! MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IN THE USA.
Husnain A.05/29/2020 18:45
Thank you Trump for showing your solidarity with china over dumb India.
Rokcy B.05/29/2020 18:08
Madrassas are creating terrorists in India. They are in the process of making future bombers by telling all lies to innocent poor ppl providing biryanis and making them believe about the heaven and virgins which no one saw...🤣🤣
Ashish S.05/29/2020 17:56
MR Do land trump is fake.
Mruga D.05/29/2020 17:40
China is just show to india tht dt interfere in hong kong issue
Nataraj B.05/29/2020 17:39
A golden opportunity ???
सिद्धार्थ च.05/29/2020 17:06
Go Dolaand Grab Xi Jin Pin by the P***y 😂🤣😂🤣
सिद्धार्थ च.05/29/2020 17:05
It's better to have A Wise Enemy rather than A Foolish Friend 👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰👨🏻🦰
Vaisak A.05/29/2020 16:36
👌
Michael P.05/29/2020 16:33
Ask them to help his own country which is falling apart then keep an eye on our Golden nest(India)..jai hind
Viswanath T.05/29/2020 16:21
First he should take care of his citizens rather than being an asshole.
Shakti S.05/29/2020 15:52
I am going to unfollow this page right at this moment.Again I will ask my fellow Indians to boycott this anti national n traitorous FB page to show our unity and give a tight slap on the admin of thia page.
Shivam T.05/29/2020 15:39
👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻
Jameel K.05/29/2020 15:38
Need surgical strike on China.