UK Parliament Debates India's Minorities
A two hour-long debate on how Muslims and Christians are treated in India fired up MPs... in the British parliament.
14/01/2021 6:17 PM
328 comments
Sandeep J.13 minutes
I think English people talk and discuss about how English people treat minority and irish people . And I suggest Indian government place discuss those thinks in perliament because they think India was colonial area that's why they didn't respect our democracy
Bantupalli V.20 minutes
India has more churches and masjids than the whole world put together. No sermons required from any country. Look at your own backyard before pointing fingers at others. The days of interference and bullying is over.
Rajneesh C.21 minutes
Those who have created all this divide and rule politics in India are now talking about human rights and justice . Irony !
Sayan A.24 minutes
Thats why I like conservative party of uk & Boris Johnson 😅🐸
Imtiyaz A.26 minutes
👍👍👍
Shahmeer S.27 minutes
Al Hamad O Lillah the World is realising and witnessing cruel Face of India in the leadership of fascist Modi yesterday British parliamentary Person talked about the Kashmir issue that what kind of torcher and extreme killings and rape crimes Indian military forces are doing and that credit goes to Prime Minister Imram khan who have Continously preached about our Kashmiri Brothers and now the world is realising Hates of to you Imran Khan sahib
Waseem I.27 minutes
😂😂🤣😂 kaise bhonk rahe yeah sale bachon ke baltkari.looks like these members of Parliament hit on the spot cow vigilantes 😂🤣😂
Pranav P.29 minutes
Kohinoor wapas kar pehle behen ke lowde 😡
Vishnu N.32 minutes
😂 Britishers talking about injustice and minorities rights.... omg did the new Covid variant killed their brains ?
Haider I.32 minutes
All BJP and RSS are losing their mind now. 🤣🤣 Drink some 🐄💦
Sabyasachi B.33 minutes
Do they still believe that the world gives a s**t about what they think?
Souvik N.36 minutes
kar bari ke day dhoa!!! 😂😂
Mukesh C.42 minutes
These people are in their countries which is not India. And those who believe or buy this stuff are the ones who feel threatened.. India has never been intolerant against other communities but against the inflitrants and extremist who consider freedom of other religions as threat to self and create problem. Unless and until you intervene other religious practices, you are safe. The moment you interfere in the name of freedom of religion you get yourself in trouble. And for that you can't blame government. It's your immaturity to see the diversity and acceptance in society rather than influencing others by interfering in their beliefs. Conversions should not happen with biasing but as a matter of choice. That's it.
Ashish M.an hour
Brut india What kind of propaganda you want to roll ?? Why would we Indians should tolerate intervention of the country who ruled us for almost 200years by destroying our education system , religious paths .. Looted India who once known for its richness in terms of gems,gold as well as spices , cotton , jute and many more ...
Anand S.an hour
IT IS ALL DUE TO UK MISSMANAGEMENT" WHILE TRANSFER OF POWER IN 1947 HAD THEY APPLIED MIND PROPERLY THERE WAS NO DISPUTE OF MINORTY OR MAJORITY STATUS IN INDIA.... DID NOT UNDERSTUD THE STATUS OF MUSLIMS SIKHS AND HINDUS.... WHY THEY HAD DEVIDED THE PUNJAB AND BENGAL ONLY.. ONLY UNCAPABLE PERSON HAD DID SO...
Piyush T.an hour
Look at the irony even after feeling threatened minority population is growing at a rapid pace in India but is a constant in Britain at 2-7% from the past 100 + years. 😂 And most of the MP supporting this theory r of Pakistani origin! 😂
Tarun C.an hour
I think it’s legitimate for them to rather debate on topic: ‘Why Do All the Jihadis Come to Birmingham?’ https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nytimes.com/2017/03/26/world/europe/birmingham-britain-islam-jihadis.amp.html
Bathija S.an hour
It’s is not in the interest of any other country to interfere matters of another country isn’t that oppression ? As Indians we are the only who respect all faiths and we know what the Brits did in their 100 years rule. When will they apologise for the jhalianwala baugh incident?
Bijit P.an hour
Where were you guys when your famed leader sucked our everything in the name of rations for the world war 2?
Nishant B.an hour
Still who rulld ys for 200 yrs givng lecture and so called chutiyas of us are happly followng them idots