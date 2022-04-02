back
What is a Russian oligarch?
What exactly is a Russian oligarch? Will seizing Russian oligarchs' mega-yachts convince Vladimir Putin to end his war in Ukraine? Western countries are sure going to try...
02/04/2022 4:27 PM
- 76K
- 543
- 109
104 comments
She B.7 hours
Coward stop talking.
Devashish C.9 hours
Joe Biden asshole.. He drove Ukraine to oblivion
Pax Y.9 hours
Russian Oligarchs still under the gravity of Government or Putin's power While in USA Oligarchs are Puppeteer, more powerful than USA Government using their Money to bribe Law makers, Politicians and all USA'S government officials. See the difference..... Western Style of Governance failing!!!🤔🤫😁😉
David K.18 hours
Basically organized crime diversifying into legitimate businesses. This has been happening for decades not only in Russia but the entire world. Depends on the government’s and their involvement at what level this is happening. Power breeds corruption, absolute power breeds absolute corruption so the saying goes. ￼
Noor H.21 hours
Corrupt people You are corrupt person the usa are corrupt human being
Jojo C.a day
Are the sanctions purpose really to stop the war? I doubt it coz In the first place why allow it to happen, it took years of before it happen, how come diplomacy did not work?
Інна Г.a day
Россия после 1990 года много лет воевала на чужих территориях и убивала жителей других стран.!!! Россия убивала жителей Осетии, Афганистана, Абхазии, Чечни Приднестровья, Нагорного Карабаха,Сирии Белорусии и теперь геноцид Украины!!!!!!! Россия- жестокие и циничные убийцы . Почитайте про то, что они сделали с городом Грозный в Чечне. .. Почитайте про Мариуполь ....
Elizabeth E.a day
Biden needs to, and must focus on his homestead rogue oligarchs of others' oil, resources, rails, roads, electric, technology, water, gems/minerals, automobile, and information multi billionaires, than threatening others.
Sally H.a day
Teko kaka Mimi tero
Tiziana B.a day
Non sono molto diversi di tanti politi corrotti nel mondo
Bedjo H.a day
Corrupt is you old man 😂
Wasif A.a day
I say biden should fuck off
Nasir A.a day
Look whose talking. Invasions, regime changes, sanctions on 100s of millions accross the world. Imposing wars... even imposed this war on Russia and Ukraine for their own good.
Lynne E.a day
🤔🙄 Just wondering, did Russia steal from other countries? Did Russia invade other countries and ransack their riches and left them in ruins? Or even change their regime and install a Russian puppet? Just wondering. 🤔🙄 Please educate me. 🙏😊
Neil R.a day
Kwk,kwak
T N.a day
Fjb All his garbage word will.hunt him back.
Martin M.a day
What about American oligarchs???
Mike S.a day
Talk about corruption he must be talking about himself
Michael N.a day
This norm, every country have something like this ,, check US dig deep , you will go Wow……..
Luis P.a day
What about all the corrupted Anglo people earning huge profits through the poor countries around the world.. aren’t they oligarchs also??