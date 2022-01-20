back
When An Indian Historian Lashed Out At The West
Who really holds the matchstick while the world burns? This 2021 speech by Indian historian Vijay Prashad throws all kinds of shade at the global climate debate. #TBT
20/01/2022 10:34 AM
Sudeep C.an hour
iska last part dekhna ap
Quincy S.3 hours
Loved it ❤️ this is the reality 💯
Benson F.3 hours
Lol... it's funny when an Indian shedding tears for African slaves but turns a blind eye to his fellow Indian slaves for 5000 yrs (Dalits, OBCs, from India). Hypocrisy at its best. I believe the British Rule helped oppressed ppl of India to come up
Khurshid A.5 hours
Sir❤❤👌
Fasih A.5 hours
Totally agree with your arguments , love from Pakistan ❤️
Kumar R.5 hours
What a slapped 🤣
Raju Y.6 hours
After lesson western leader along with greta ... I know but but we apply ourself selfish rule dude..😁😁
Harish D.6 hours
Old blah blah blah
Ahmed A.8 hours
Wrecked, yup my country never had a choice to decline their supposedly war on terror. We declined them in the present and now our state bank is in the hands of IMF.
Suprano A.10 hours
https://youtu.be/jcIhASXSOaU
JC G.10 hours
You use communist terminology. Indian planned economy fails. You rant and rave about the past and make no contribution to solve anything
JC G.10 hours
You failed to form a nation state and were conquered. The Indian chieftains were all too glad to accept their British stipend to support their fiefdoms
Rahul M.11 hours
Joke is, still this fellow went to west and want to live with this family to have a better future. It’s purely right wing atttitude and want to be famous on media flatforms 😂😂
David R.11 hours
The west is such an easy target.
Anand C.13 hours
What is the name of great speaker
Waleed K.15 hours
Marvelous .. outstanding and true words with justice . A slap on their faces. A slap on the faces if hypocrites
Praful B.16 hours
Is he a comedian...🤔🤔😂😂😂
Bts S.17 hours
Just amazing …. Wowww well done you Neil them
Mohan K.18 hours
Goosebumps speach, 😀😀 But where would be india now if British did not ruled India is a big question. Or what was india when British came, it was in the hands of kings and jamindar. Who are exploiting their people for their family welness for generations. When British to announce indipendent india many of the Jamindar demanded their provinces as separate country. If it happened what would be india now
Joel J.18 hours
Brilliant!