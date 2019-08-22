back
When Bombay Duck Was Banned In England
Why is the bombil also known as Bombay duck? One explanation is that during British occupation, the dried fish stank up the dak — or mail train — that carried it. The fragrant dish gained a cult following in England… until it was temporarily banned by European authorities over hygiene concerns. 🙄🤬 Here is a throwback to British diners reacting to the ban on their beloved bombil. #tbt
08/22/2019 9:01 AM
- 244.6k
- 782
- 44
36 comments
Angshuman D.09/12/2019 20:18
Anyone noticed the chef look like mr. Bean
Sourav M.09/10/2019 15:58
Its Lotey
Nikhil D.09/09/2019 03:46
Dead dry fish ♥️ Know as sutki 😆♥️
Rajiv B.09/07/2019 22:59
I had Bombil or Bombay Duck last week.
Yash J.09/04/2019 14:05
सुखा बोंबील फ्राय 😍😋
Adam L.09/03/2019 04:33
Bengali people here comes like an experts in the cmnt boxes😶😶
Debanjan P.09/02/2019 13:22
Eijo tomar favourite
Sajid S.08/31/2019 05:12
Kal he khaya hu.. 40 rs me vata mil raha hai colaba me.. 😘😘🥰🥰
Sumanta N.08/31/2019 03:58
Wow my fvrt dish❤️❤️❤️❤️
Marissa S.08/29/2019 23:10
The Bombay duck it doesn’t cluck. The natives call it Boomboola....Nelly and her band sang this song
Mayuree B.08/27/2019 17:44
😋
Puneeth K.08/27/2019 09:59
they should try your mom's recipe!
Aniket K.08/27/2019 02:51
Bombil
Sylvaine T.08/26/2019 17:25
Bouillon brède rougaille bombli; TOP 👍
Arka K.08/26/2019 15:13
issh!!🤐
Nand K.08/26/2019 12:43
tried this fish?
Zarreen B.08/26/2019 07:41
I make Bombil chutney w green or red chillies and can store it forever. Eat it with plain dal n rice or khicdi or just rolled in a chappati if you can handle the spiciness. Mmmmm
Mimmie R.08/26/2019 04:13
This is a dear friend in the video and my fav Indian restaurant in london ! you look so young !
Yasmeen A.08/25/2019 09:17
Ooh I miss this bombli machi 😛
Diptarko P.08/24/2019 15:58
i was like "she said bombay duck, why is there a fish on my plate?"