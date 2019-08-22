When Bombay Duck Was Banned In England

Why is the bombil also known as Bombay duck? One explanation is that during British occupation, the dried fish stank up the dak — or mail train — that carried it. The fragrant dish gained a cult following in England… until it was temporarily banned by European authorities over hygiene concerns. 🙄🤬 Here is a throwback to British diners reacting to the ban on their beloved bombil. #tbt