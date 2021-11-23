back

When It Rained Money On A San Diego Freeway

An armoured truck's gate popped open and scattered cash all over on a San Diego freeway. This is what happened next... 💸💰

23/11/2021 5:28 AM
  • 97.2K
  • 109

    When It Rained Money On A San Diego Freeway

67 comments

  • Vishal D.
    an hour

    Plz do this Thing in mumbai 🌬️

  • Muzaffar S.
    2 hours

    i

  • Justin N.
    3 hours

    how you know we're all poor lmao

  • Aersh A.
    3 hours

    That’s a small example of inflation if you don’t return the money.

  • Diganta S.
    3 hours

    Haha 😂 This lady will be prosecuted soon. Instead of taking broom and collect she made video. Half Brain. I wish... 😔

  • Ionut C.
    4 hours

    In Romania iti face dosar penal pentru 50 de lei. Misto nu???

  • Susʜʌŋt S.
    5 hours

    Verma India me aisa kyu nhi hota 😭😭

  • Kushagra T.
    5 hours

    Might b Jesse Pinkman did this ! 😄

  • Nikhil P.
    5 hours

    aisa mumbai mai hona chaiye😂

  • Robin M.
    6 hours

    go grab it and transfer me some money asap. 💵😝😂😂😂

  • A A.
    6 hours

    Paise ki bhook se zyada khatarnak likes aur comnts ki bhook hoti hai 😂

  • Deepika B.
    7 hours

    Amazed to see how much people still value money

  • Shaom K.
    7 hours

    🎃

  • Nishant B.
    8 hours

    They have this , we have .

  • Abhilekh B.
    8 hours

    Someone fucked up

  • Vinay K.
    8 hours

    Loot lo BC

  • Aqsa T.
    9 hours

    ghomte phirte raha karo

  • ਮਨਵਿੰਦਰ ਸ.
    9 hours

    eho g barish sade leyi ho jaye kidhre australia 🤪🤪

  • Melanie K.
    9 hours

    Omgosh that is my dream come true lol

  • Abhishek K.
    9 hours

    Money 💰 heist

