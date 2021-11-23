back
When It Rained Money On A San Diego Freeway
An armoured truck's gate popped open and scattered cash all over on a San Diego freeway. This is what happened next... 💸💰
23/11/2021 5:28 AM
- 97.2K
- 630
- 109
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
67 comments
Vishal D.an hour
Plz do this Thing in mumbai 🌬️
Muzaffar S.2 hours
i
Justin N.3 hours
how you know we're all poor lmao
Aersh A.3 hours
That’s a small example of inflation if you don’t return the money.
Diganta S.3 hours
Haha 😂 This lady will be prosecuted soon. Instead of taking broom and collect she made video. Half Brain. I wish... 😔
Ionut C.4 hours
In Romania iti face dosar penal pentru 50 de lei. Misto nu???
Susʜʌŋt S.5 hours
Verma India me aisa kyu nhi hota 😭😭
Kushagra T.5 hours
Might b Jesse Pinkman did this ! 😄
Nikhil P.5 hours
aisa mumbai mai hona chaiye😂
Robin M.6 hours
go grab it and transfer me some money asap. 💵😝😂😂😂
A A.6 hours
Paise ki bhook se zyada khatarnak likes aur comnts ki bhook hoti hai 😂
Deepika B.7 hours
Amazed to see how much people still value money
Shaom K.7 hours
🎃
Nishant B.8 hours
They have this , we have .
Abhilekh B.8 hours
Someone fucked up
Vinay K.8 hours
Loot lo BC
Aqsa T.9 hours
ghomte phirte raha karo
ਮਨਵਿੰਦਰ ਸ.9 hours
eho g barish sade leyi ho jaye kidhre australia 🤪🤪
Melanie K.9 hours
Omgosh that is my dream come true lol
Abhishek K.9 hours
Money 💰 heist