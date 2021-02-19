back
Where Is Sheikha Latifa?
The BBC revealed that while Sheikha Latifa was trying to flee the UAE, her boat was allegedly intercepted by commandos and she said she was transferred to an Indian military ship. “I want to get asylum,” she said she told them. Instead, she was handed over to their Emirati counterparts. Three years later, we have her secret videos...
19/02/2021 4:27 PM
71 comments
Rachna S.7 hours
Sometimes FREEDOM is much harder to get, when you expect from your own family members and ask them to give you justice,,,, they sometimes think that the world will harm there children, They should sit and sort out the problem, why her father don't want to let her go,,,,,, it's very difficult to understand,,,,,, may God keep her safe,
Hanan A.10 hours
Dark side of Dubai
Sohail Z.a day
Propaganda? Has full access to max factor
Dabangg K.2 days
MashaAllah
Huggee A.2 days
Princess my ass common sense guys hostage with the cell phone just one word
Satrangi H.2 days
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.buzzfeednews.com/amphtml/pranavdixit/koo-muslim-hate-india
Rafi J.3 days
Richie rich dramas..
Rafi J.3 days
Its a family business.. non of ours
Nitesh K.3 days
Biased media .BBC CNN AND AL JAZEERA . I don’t think the Indian media you mentioned covered the princesses story . Anyway it’s a free world and I can choose which media I want unless people like you want to dictate what media one should choose . That’s facist way of controlling people . Jai hind . Bharat mata ki jai
Nitesh K.3 days
She s not all there : she’s making some of it up .
Arun S.3 days
Replace your place with me...i want to help her..😂😂😂
Loretta S.4 days
Two policewoman inside the villa and she's making a video??
Vishwanath V.4 days
Why do you want to run away from your home? Family drama is every where.
Naseeha Z.4 days
when saying "strict laws" u obviously had to show a woman in Burkha 👍 Brut turning into Netflix lol
Rais U.4 days
Why she has been kept under house arrest??
Mansoor A.4 days
He is not ruler of Dubai , he is a ROYAL PIMP. He wants money at any cost. His wife ran away with her bodyguard having an affair with him!!
Mahen S.4 days
Thousands of people are dying in war torn areas and the world should be focusing on those people , how to free them from the atrocities.
Aarushi G.5 days
She came here and we sent her back. You've gotta be kidding me.
Satrangi H.5 days
Modi and indian government is responsible to capture and return her to UAE.... They were about to kill the guy who took her away from Dubai... UN shoul ask indian government why they did not provided her security and return to Dubai for some $.... No human rights in UAE and arab world.... similar issue in indian part of kashmir and farmers protests.... Those who work against humanity are actually Fascist mindsets.... such ppl don't have any religion or ethnicity, they are just criminals...
Vishal S.5 days
What you did tell us. Which father will do this? I think you did something wrong, that's why you are facing this things.