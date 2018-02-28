back

White Helmets Saving Lives In Syria

These civilian volunteers have saved thousands of lives in Syria's civil war. They are the White Helmets.

02/28/2018 6:30 AM
  • 291.9k
  • 8

And even more

  1. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  2. Woman Protests Encroachment Hanging From Excavator

  3. Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"

  4. Voyeurs in High End Bathrooms

  5. Are Electoral Bonds Transparent?

  6. The Luxury Wheels Of India's Politicians

7 comments

  • Muhammad A.
    03/07/2018 01:28

    Zionist propaganda at it's finest

  • Jerry D.
    02/28/2018 19:20

    White helmets are as fake as American tears on Syria...

  • Owais A.
    02/28/2018 18:36

    Every person is looking for entertainment what the hell is going on with human . Shit man we forgot the value of life. Hearts became stone

  • Kartik S.
    02/28/2018 16:21

    😿😿

  • Kunal M.
    02/28/2018 08:10

    White helmets are CIA stooges in Syria!! Just focus on Indian news!

  • Shoaib N.
    02/28/2018 06:38

    Ravi

  • Nikhil A.
    02/28/2018 06:33

    I think the WW3 just started