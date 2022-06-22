Nature

An escalating climate crisis has vast implications on India and the world. Our content provides insight on environment, temperature escalations, water shortage, environmental conservation and ecological innovation. Watch thought leaders and innovators speak about their unique strategies and ways to adopt zero waste sustainable lifestyle choices. Learn about innovative steps that ordinary citizens are taking to save the planet. Hear testimonies from Indian and international climate activists on the need to protect our biodiversity and discover alternate lifestyles and technologies to be environmentally responsible.