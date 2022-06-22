Find Brut. on:

country-flag

Indian edition

chevron
search iconsearch icon
country-flag

Indian edition

chevron

Nature

An escalating climate crisis has vast implications on India and the world. Our content provides insight on environment, temperature escalations, water shortage, environmental conservation and ecological innovation. Watch thought leaders and innovators speak about their unique strategies and ways to adopt zero waste sustainable lifestyle choices. Learn about innovative steps that ordinary citizens are taking to save the planet. Hear testimonies from Indian and international climate activists on the need to protect our biodiversity and discover alternate lifestyles and technologies to be environmentally responsible.

The last video published

3:18

Assam floods... again

A father, a newborn baby, and waist-deep water. Why are scenes like this an annual occurrence in Assam?

Watch the video
avatar
Brut.
22 juin 2022 12:17