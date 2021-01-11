back

5 Good News Stories For The Planet

5 good news stories for the planet. 🙌

29/02/2020 10:57 AMupdated: 02/03/2020 2:05 PM
  • 44.2K
  • 10

And even more

  1. 4:22

    Dans cette usine, on fabrique du fromage végétal

  2. 2:02

    Voici l'une des plantes aquatiques les plus envahissantes au monde

  3. 6:42

    Amadou est devenu maraîcher en Auvergne grâce à Fermes d'avenir

  4. 5:07

    Des coraux résistants au changement climatique ?

  5. 6:41

    La désobéissance fertile pour préserver le vivant

  6. 3:01

    L'impact de la cigarette sur l'environnement

9 comments

  • Soumili Mondal
    11/01/2021 12:08

    bhaa

  • Saaleem P.
    04/03/2020 01:34

    finally some good news

  • Venkateswaran R.
    01/03/2020 05:23

    Good to see a nice and level headed post from Brut. Pl stick to similar posts insteading of mischievous pro congi messages.

  • Sachin D.
    29/02/2020 12:14

    Worst media house..pro Congress anti national..

  • Sachin D.
    29/02/2020 12:14

    Fursat mili h Bhai Brut ko CAA NRC se..

  • V B.
    29/02/2020 11:49

    Ohh... So you do publish stories about the planet... That's nice to know...

  • Suresh T.
    29/02/2020 11:21

    Awesome

  • Ekmal A.
    29/02/2020 11:11

    Forget about world let talk about Delhi Fking rascal

  • Iqra M.
    29/02/2020 11:02

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=178726750212416&id=100042252758799 Justice for Dalits community free Dalitistan

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.