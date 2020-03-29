back

Coronavirus Drives Wild Animals Into Cities

Deer roaming towns, starving monkeys fighting... This is how wild animals are facing the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic. 😯

29/03/2020 10:57 AM
  • 56.9K
  • 9

8 comments

  • Ganesh P.
    30/03/2020 05:52

    Nature is claiming there spaces....Humans finding their new neighbors.

  • Brut India
    30/03/2020 04:59

    Last week, Mumbai was overjoyed to find dolphins swim around the coasts of Marine Drive and owed it to the lack of human activity due to the lockdown. However, the dolphin sightings have nothing to do with the Covid-19 lockdown, experts say: https://www.hindustantimes.com/mumbai-news/mumbai-dolphin-sightings-have-nothing-to-do-with-covid-19-curbs-experts/story-cxLWhW6G91cpjhmmgu5zYK.html

  • Sravan P.
    29/03/2020 12:28

    But you are on hell of a psudo liberal. There are several video evidence showing the wild life is returing to they natural habitate due to human lockdown. And you having head in your back side once gain prooved your psudo credibility

  • Rabiya K.
    29/03/2020 11:43

    Oh the poor animals may God have mercy on us due to these innocent animals...please forgive mankind

  • Avnish D.
    29/03/2020 11:12

    Wildlife hasn't been impacted by Corona actually due to us it was impacted

  • Ali H.
    29/03/2020 11:09

    This is not a good idea... Because porcher can easily catch them...

  • Jackson F.
    29/03/2020 11:07

    They are not effected they are enjoying becouse us really pathetic race is inside

  • Peerson M.
    29/03/2020 11:04

    You guys have cool background music

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

