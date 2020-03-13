back

Two White Giraffes Killed By Poachers

This extremely rare white giraffe and her calf have been allegedly killed by poachers. Her other calf is now the last known white giraffe in Kenya. 😢

13/03/2020 6:22 PM
  • 23.4K
  • 20

16 comments

  • Brut India
    16/03/2020 06:18

    How the poaching of the white giraffes is a major blow to conservation and protection of wildlife: https://www.fairplanet.org/editors-pick/poaching-of-rare-white-giraffes-major-blow-to-conservation/

  • Kalyan K.
    15/03/2020 20:54

    Kill the poachers, terrorise their families, make them refugees, show no mercy to them....

  • Cynthiia S.
    14/03/2020 13:38

    Wow must she vegan huh... At least she gives me freedom of choice

  • Cynthiia S.
    14/03/2020 13:36

    My vege drink the drink coconut milk and hates eggs 🤣

  • Amardeep S.
    14/03/2020 10:42

    Maybe that melodious music in the background could have been avoided for this sombre news

  • Swayamsree M.
    14/03/2020 08:27

    Horrible Monstrous humans Atleast keep the elder one and other animals under tight observation

  • Binodini S.
    14/03/2020 07:27

    Bahut kharap hua

  • Apoorv J.
    14/03/2020 04:42

    Vegetarians also abuse animals for dairy, eggs as other stuff.

  • Sree C.
    14/03/2020 04:34

    Superrrrr

  • Nikesh S.
    14/03/2020 03:19

    Kill those bas... Poachers. They have no soul. And Earth is no place for soulless people

  • Rana B.
    14/03/2020 02:54

    MOST OF PEOPLE ARE IGNORANT ABOUT THEIR SIGNIFICANCE BUT WHAT ABOUT WILD LIFE OFFICES ?

  • Mayurdhwaj S.
    14/03/2020 02:17

    What a sad day

  • Cynthiia S.
    14/03/2020 02:08

    Is there no wild life park to protect him

  • Apoorv J.
    13/03/2020 19:54

    This is no different for the giraffe from what we do to other animals. This is sad and so is breeding and killing other animals for “meat”, “dairy”, “leather,” etc.

  • Anas C.
    13/03/2020 19:39

    Humans have the capacity to be the worst of beings.

  • Nirmala T.
    13/03/2020 18:34

    Babita Thakan 😭

