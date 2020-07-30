back

"Aren't Northeasterners a part of India?"

Head of Tripura's royal family Pradyot Deb Barman pulls up national media for ignoring issues plaguing the Northeast.

07/30/2020 4:27 PM
  • 251.1k
  • 415

Changing India

  1. 2:22

    Award-Winning Ferry Steers India Toward Solar Powered Future

  2. 3:11

    "Aren't Northeasterners a part of India?"

  3. 3:08

    Granny's Martial Art Skills Impress The Internet

  4. 2:00

    Turning Public Buses Into Toilets

  5. 1:15

    Madurai Chaiwallah Feeds The Homeless

  6. 3:40

    Meet The Mr. Behind Mrs. Janaki

389 comments

  • Sarkiri R.
    4 days

    At least give important to NorthEast...

  • Renu B.
    4 days

    You r right bro.

  • Shrijani C.
    4 days

    The North East has more pressing issues than editing of the national anthem, like he suggested. Genuine issues should be highlighted by the media.

  • Pulak D.
    4 days

    Baghjaan, Assam still burning more then 70 days.

  • Manik R.
    4 days

    Mainstream Indian Media only covers on those topics where North East is Excluded!! Shame on Indian mainstream media and the hypocrisy..... Have to Exclaim, We can share our properties and resources with rest of the country but we can’t share our problems! The ignorance is not justified.....

  • Adnan K.
    4 days

    B

  • Lucky K.
    4 days

    Well said ... Debbarmaji

  • Bharati B.
    5 days

    So sad about this.. media should cover that current situation ...

  • Dellora D.
    5 days

    Indian media and journalism is garbage.....our news channels only propogate what they have been fed into their pockets

  • Hafeez A.
    5 days

    Well said pradyut reminds me of your kolkatta days outspoken

  • Sham S.
    5 days

    U said it

  • Mohammed E.
    5 days

    When u kick the under pressure group, automatically the pressure putting sect will come in Line.

  • Mohammed E.
    5 days

    Kick n drive the same media , when they com 2 cover the drama bas politicians, or fashionary elites pose for pleasure time.

  • Basheer A.
    5 days

    Modi paid media

  • সৌরদীপ প.
    6 days

    Not only with north eastern part sir....this happens with West Bengal,Orissha and with South indian states as well.

  • MT J.
    6 days

    Do I hear China’

  • Pushpa L.
    6 days

    shame on our media..

  • Aslam B.
    6 days

    Bajaooo

  • Nahian A.
    6 days

    The Indian media represents BJP, pak, china & bollywood

  • Nahian A.
    6 days

    Only Kashmir is India

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.