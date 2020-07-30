back
"Aren't Northeasterners a part of India?"
Head of Tripura's royal family Pradyot Deb Barman pulls up national media for ignoring issues plaguing the Northeast.
07/30/2020 4:27 PM
Sarkiri R.4 days
At least give important to NorthEast...
Renu B.4 days
You r right bro.
Shrijani C.4 days
The North East has more pressing issues than editing of the national anthem, like he suggested. Genuine issues should be highlighted by the media.
Pulak D.4 days
Baghjaan, Assam still burning more then 70 days.
Manik R.4 days
Mainstream Indian Media only covers on those topics where North East is Excluded!! Shame on Indian mainstream media and the hypocrisy..... Have to Exclaim, We can share our properties and resources with rest of the country but we can’t share our problems! The ignorance is not justified.....
Adnan K.4 days
B
Lucky K.4 days
Well said ... Debbarmaji
Bharati B.5 days
So sad about this.. media should cover that current situation ...
Dellora D.5 days
Indian media and journalism is garbage.....our news channels only propogate what they have been fed into their pockets
Hafeez A.5 days
Well said pradyut reminds me of your kolkatta days outspoken
Sham S.5 days
U said it
Mohammed E.5 days
When u kick the under pressure group, automatically the pressure putting sect will come in Line.
Mohammed E.5 days
Kick n drive the same media , when they com 2 cover the drama bas politicians, or fashionary elites pose for pleasure time.
Basheer A.5 days
Modi paid media
সৌরদীপ প.6 days
Not only with north eastern part sir....this happens with West Bengal,Orissha and with South indian states as well.
MT J.6 days
Do I hear China’
Pushpa L.6 days
shame on our media..
Aslam B.6 days
Bajaooo
Nahian A.6 days
The Indian media represents BJP, pak, china & bollywood
Nahian A.6 days
Only Kashmir is India