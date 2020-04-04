back

"Corona" Village Residents Fear Mockery

Korauna village residents worry they will face mockery because of the coronavirus pandemic. They aren't the only ones to struggle because of what their village is called. 😕

04/04/2020 6:57 AM
6 comments

  • Shubham J.
    2 days

    Yahaan alag problems 😂

  • Vikas K.
    3 days

    UP goverment have expertise in changing name of district and cities.. Not a big deal

  • Iyappan
    3 days

    Hi

  • Sahil B.
    3 days

    Instead of posting this junk news, please publish the data of infections and deaths with analysis that where the future lies. In how many states the Tablighi Jamaat has created new cases and how much new infections it lead to etc.

  • Adarsh S.
    3 days

    Yeah faltu bakwas mat karo barut

  • Brut India
    4 days

    These villagers are not the only ones facing prejudice during the pandemic: