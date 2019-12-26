back
‘Dear PM, Help Bangladesh To Curb Migration’
"Dear Prime Minister, helping Bangladesh is the only solution to solving the migration crisis." Ankur Mahanta, a development consultant from Assam, tells Brut why the Northeast can't afford more migrants.
12/26/2019 10:37 AM
130 comments
Sumit S.6 hours
Well said sir .
Prasanta S.6 hours
Very true what this gentleman said
Zest J.6 hours
Next Syria is coming wait for time.
Kolukho C.7 hours
NOT ONLY TO PM OF INDIA BUT WHY CAN'T WE SPEAK TO OUR CHIEF MINISTER OF ASSAM FOR THIS ISSUES
Sanjib D.8 hours
Who df u r
Ramchandra S.8 hours
A PERTICULAR COMMUNITY IS UNWILLING TO ADOPT BIRTH CONTROL AND THEY WILL INFILTRATE WATEVER LAND POSSIBLE LIKE VIRUSES, THESE GROUPS ARE THE ROOT CAUSE OF ALL PROBLEMS THROUGHT THE WORLD. DIRTY POLITICIANS ,IF U WANT NUMBERS THEN DUG UP A LATRINE N LET THE MAGGOTS VOTE B,BUT DONT BRING THESE VIRUSES TO OUR LAND.
Partha P.8 hours
We simply can not afford outsiders anymore
Msd A.8 hours
First he has not understood: the current CAA is not about new migrants or refugees. Its about the one who are already in India. And the ones who entered after 31-12-2014 are illegal no matter what religion they belong. Second thing is India is not a garbage dump for all illegal migrants who have crossed borders due to internal disputes and infrastructure issues.
Manas B.11 hours
Thanks brother for the elaboration, but leave apart the stabdard of living for these immigrants, racially or even genetically these are all well prepared ones to face the harshest of conditions to make a living out of any social or climatic conditions. If this legal or illegal migration is not stopped, the original inhabitants will completely vanish(like Tripura).
Sanjit S.13 hours
Control population . That's the only solution.
Sujata B.16 hours
Spek the full truth .tey are bangaladesi mslim .their populatio increase day by day.they should go to bangala des again. .
Uday C.16 hours
Ankur Mahanta thankyou for speaking up and putting across a clear picture,uday
Sushil S.21 hours
Bhag bhosdike taklee
Sumit M.a day
https://www.facebook.com/groups/356540114764652/permalink/969105270174797/
Prashant K.a day
India is not a dumping ground of these economic refugees from Bangladesh. These people come from their country and slowly change the demographics of the region.the original people are only feeling a sense of fear because of this .
Swatantra M.a day
First of all who're these bastards with laughing reactions!
Ankita P.a day
Why all the people who support CAA is either from UP, BIHAR, MP and Gujarat side alone? Then pls keep these refugees in ur homestates. We already are economically under developed to provide jobs for ourselves, who will give job and opportunities to the newly added population? Now if you all didn't know the tribes and the states in NE till yesterday and the 40year long fight to get the Assam Accord which we got eventually cheated upon by the cetral govt in 2019, how can u claim today that CAA is only going to be beneficial for the NE? First take care of ur own citizens then think of some other refugees. Stop being blind folded by the political propagandas of leaders and parties who won't think twice of u and your life, when it comes to getting benefited by some external vote bank for their party.
Lalit R.a day
There is problem within your questions, just to remind you a 1000l water tank can hold just enough water it is ment to, now it is up to you up until when you reserve to your family and to your neighbors?
Alexander S.a day
Two nation theory again proven right ! Indian Muslims need a new country for themselves!!
Anup K.a day
Just look at the Social Economic Indicaters of Assam and Bangladesh .You have to be as stupid as an Assamese to come to Assam