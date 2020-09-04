“Dear PM, Make Religious Institutions Pay”

Neighbour Hurls Abuses At Doctor
Jacob K.8 hours
Best part is first let this inefficient govt be dismissed and let there be a President rule for few years.
Sivaraman D.9 hours
You are too small to understand. It's the guilty who has to bear it.
Sandesh P.11 hours
This is seculer country.. seculerist can't get money from Hindu temples...seculer government across country would manage...don't u worry
Deepak S.12 hours
Only Mandirs are coming forward for donations, baaki sab to lene me aage hai
Mahant R.14 hours
Grow up , money can't buy everything , no country in this world is willing to sell required things during this pendemic, the only way is to make our own , our private sectors and public sectors are trying too , we can hope for better India and wait for the things to get settled , selling temple or mosque or church asset won't really helpful , it's unpredicted rise in demand of specific item we are facing , like in London kg of rice is costing 600 rs , in India it's about 60 rs they can buy from here right ? , But we should be willing to sell it
Shubham P.14 hours
Sell all the lands of waqf board
Naveen S.14 hours
Already many big Temples have donated crores of rupees for this cause, ask from other religious minority missionaries to give donation...
Biswanath D.14 hours
Such innocence and good thinking is rarely seen.
Shaurya A.15 hours
Temples and gurudwara are donating large amount of money in crores but Church and mosques are not donating a single rupee
Shahaa A.15 hours
Why should we give instead we have not money and not having any work at all for past 2 months
Anil K.15 hours
Great words.. Now tell me Beta, doesn't Spain, Italy, China and US has better medical facilities than India?? Are they better in fighting with this Epidemic.. Did their Hospitals saved more people from dying in comparison to India?? YES, Temples will donate money and they have donated money in the past. Has Mosques donated money??? HAS CHURCHES donated money??? Who will donate money and who will enjoy that money???
Gilbert K.18 hours
your suggestion has been done by many religious Institutions in Our State Meghalaya but you won't see in any social media because charity begins at home
Chandrashekar R.19 hours
Brut.. use this method in your loyal Pakistan get funding
Mun A.20 hours
Very good
Atul G.20 hours
Stupid boy
Sandeep S.a day
u dont look like u r 15 yr old BDW. Nxt donations by religious trust are already done.so keep your letter or email to yourself....and who made the 1000 cut edited video...and do not waste time blabbering about something which is already done. How much did u donate or contributed to society?
Babusing T.a day
YES, YOU HAVE HIT THE BULL'S EYE.THOUSANDS OF CRORES OF RUPEES ARE LYING IDLE WITH ALL THE PLACES OF WORSHIP(NAME IT).WHY DON'T THEY DONATE THEIR 50% OF DEVOTEES CONTRIBUTION IN THIS TRYING TIMES?PLEASE TAKE NOTE OF IT.🙏🙏🙏
Kumar S.a day
Not just this guy but everyone wants these religious establishments to do something.
Srinivasan I.a day
Lord. God's. Guru says 1st Contingency fund to parents.. if excessive Funds do shared in Near & Dear.. Today need.. Tomorrow will be United forever. Lastly we propriety to Other It may any King. Sweet successful world's God's Lords Always save all with Joints Family's forever
Swarna S.a day
They are gods house maintain by several organisations its private not public property . If private property have to be taken over thats good for this nobel reason but why dont you ask your parents first to donate their atleast 50% property to fight against COVID 19 . Atleast temples are doing much to fight against this circumstances.