‘Dear Prime Minister, Save Us From The PMC Bank Crisis’

'Dear Prime Minister, help us retrieve our savings from PMC Bank.' Thousands of account holders of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank were thrown into disarray after the RBI stopped the institution from engaging in any business for six months and put restrictions on the withdrawal limit. Manali Narkar is one such depositor. She spoke to Brut India about the problems she was facing due to the crisis and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take prompt corrective action. 💰