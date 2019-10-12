back
‘Dear Prime Minister, Save Us From The PMC Bank Crisis’
'Dear Prime Minister, help us retrieve our savings from PMC Bank.' Thousands of account holders of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank were thrown into disarray after the RBI stopped the institution from engaging in any business for six months and put restrictions on the withdrawal limit. Manali Narkar is one such depositor. She spoke to Brut India about the problems she was facing due to the crisis and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take prompt corrective action. 💰
10/12/2019 6:57 AM
196 comments
Raghav K.10/31/2019 09:31
Guys this is a wake up call for all a.c holders dont change or open ur a.c in shady pvt banks jus for some 6% returns in saving deposite, nationalise banks are still The best options. Things with PMC will resolve soon, hav faith in system.
Mushaib A.10/31/2019 06:06
Sorry sister they dam don't care...so forget any solution and be ready for next gumbla
Rahoul B.10/31/2019 03:53
Bahut dukh hai ye sab , kaisi government kaisa rbi sab corruptsystem
Rahoul B.10/31/2019 03:50
Kuch nhi hoga pm ne kuch nhi bola is bare me khi vo to ghoomne me mast hain , this is conscious scam
Devadoss E.10/31/2019 03:08
Can't we trust our Coop Banks and the NBFCs like DHFL any more ???
Seyie V.10/31/2019 02:06
Bjp Rocks
Sajjad A.10/30/2019 06:11
unlog ka hi mile bhagt hai ye sb
Maanav W.10/29/2019 10:41
Please dont eat our democracy! Fucked system!
Ankit C.10/29/2019 03:17
Sahi hua, esa bhakto ke sath bhi hona chahiye
Lambodar S.10/28/2019 12:57
Very good! Enjoy now.. Once more vote to BJP then enjoy..
Aijaz A.10/28/2019 10:37
Mil jhul kar wot dalne ka natija .....bhukto
Raja S.10/27/2019 17:29
Don't trust too much.🤣
Anubhav S.10/27/2019 08:45
People reacting haha on this post.. Hope you guys go to hell 😊😊😊
Soumyak B.10/27/2019 06:26
In short RBI is accountable and they have gone to dog's. They are now puppets of Central govt and there's even more crisis coming up soon....
Akatsuke S.10/27/2019 04:07
India
Vijay P.10/27/2019 03:54
cooperative banks are the most corrupt banks(they r not actually banks but cooperative societies) which are controlled by local politicians. Modi ab bank bhi dekhe🤣
Akatsuke S.10/27/2019 00:46
india 😂
Sachin S.10/26/2019 00:50
Pri*e mini*ter to bakchodi me laga hua hai...Log chutiye hain..fir se Maharashtra me bjp ko vote kara. ...Look, so much censorship that i can't write anything openly about PM ...that i might get booked under sedition laws..
Saquib K.10/25/2019 03:33
Kaho isme b Pakistan ka haath bata de
Saquib K.10/25/2019 03:29
Ap kis daku government se appeal kar rahi sis jisne 6 saal mai middle class ka jeena haram kar dia