back

#DearPM: Mustafabad Man Appeals For Justice

“Dear Modi, please order the home ministry to arrest the rioters.” This man’s small shoe manufacturing unit was torched by a mob in North East Delhi. He appeals to India’s PM to have all the rioters arrested.

03/03/2020 2:27 PM
  • 235.1k
  • 819

And even more

  1. Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home

  2. Forced To Attend Anti-CAA Protest

  3. #DearPM: Mustafabad Man Appeals For Justice

  4. Faiz Ahmad Faiz: The Voice Of Revolution

  5. Women Protesting About All Things Not-Women

  6. The Anti-NRC Protester Who Went To An Amit Shah Rally

790 comments

  • Ramlal T.
    8 hours

    आपका जो विचार और आपकी जो भावना है उस भावना को देखते हुए आपके मांग के अनुसार वह कार्रवाई जरूर होगी और जिस प्रकार से दंगाइयों ने जो नुकसान किया हो चाहे वह किसी भी धर्म का व्यक्ति हो या किसी भी धर्म का व्यक्ति का नुकसान हुआ है उस नुकसान करने वाले व्यक्ति को सजा जरूर मिलेगी और उनके खिलाफ कठोर से कठोर कार्रवाई होना भी चाहिए

  • Laxman K.
    8 hours

    दोस्तो इस id की रिपोर्ट करे सभी ताकि ऐसे id बंद हो ...

  • Divya P.
    8 hours

    Apko salute Bhai jan

  • Ahad T.
    9 hours

    Dear brother from whom are you asking a politician ? ALL politicians become deaf after election !!

  • Kaushal K.
    9 hours

    Kutte ke bacche vhago sale Pakistan Musalman Tum logon ke a Hindustan mein Rahane ka yah Koi hak nahi Hai re madrachod Musalman

  • Ravi K.
    9 hours

    अरे भाई तुम लोग सरा दोष पीएम को kyu देते हो,देश में सुमुद्रेमंथन हो रहा ह

  • Subash S.
    9 hours

    Ok

  • Veer S.
    9 hours

    Very good bhai

  • Nazir K.
    10 hours

    Bo Nara ni Lolipop thi

  • Kamal J.
    10 hours

    Apki baat modi ji zaroor sunenge

  • Raman S.
    10 hours

    Agree

  • Poonam G.
    10 hours

    Bhai aap jaise log hi india ke sachhe nagrik h. Modiji ko aap jaise logo ka hi sath chhahiye modiji bina bhedbhav ke sabka dukh smjhte h.

  • Trilok S.
    10 hours

    V good

  • SN S.
    10 hours

    Of course the main gang leader Tahir Hussain has been arrested and Video Evidence of him directing the murderous spree has come out. Rest will also be rounded up soon. Also hopefully these guys will also be caught https://twitter.com/Indiaaakash/status/1232712015925268480?s=19

  • Adam Z.
    10 hours

    🐄💨💨Modi joker

  • Mandali L.
    11 hours

    Do you really believe in him..

  • मुरारी ल.
    11 hours

    योगीराज कि तरह दंगा यो से वसुली करे

  • Gyana R.
    12 hours

    Salon kutton jahan khaoge wahan hagoge

  • Kumar G.
    13 hours

    Kya Natak

  • John C.
    13 hours

    If you are Hindus .he will grant you 5 crores,unfortunately