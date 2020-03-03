back
#DearPM: Mustafabad Man Appeals For Justice
“Dear Modi, please order the home ministry to arrest the rioters.” This man’s small shoe manufacturing unit was torched by a mob in North East Delhi. He appeals to India’s PM to have all the rioters arrested.
03/03/2020 2:27 PM
790 comments
Ramlal T.8 hours
आपका जो विचार और आपकी जो भावना है उस भावना को देखते हुए आपके मांग के अनुसार वह कार्रवाई जरूर होगी और जिस प्रकार से दंगाइयों ने जो नुकसान किया हो चाहे वह किसी भी धर्म का व्यक्ति हो या किसी भी धर्म का व्यक्ति का नुकसान हुआ है उस नुकसान करने वाले व्यक्ति को सजा जरूर मिलेगी और उनके खिलाफ कठोर से कठोर कार्रवाई होना भी चाहिए
Laxman K.8 hours
दोस्तो इस id की रिपोर्ट करे सभी ताकि ऐसे id बंद हो ...
Divya P.8 hours
Apko salute Bhai jan
Ahad T.9 hours
Dear brother from whom are you asking a politician ? ALL politicians become deaf after election !!
Kaushal K.9 hours
Kutte ke bacche vhago sale Pakistan Musalman Tum logon ke a Hindustan mein Rahane ka yah Koi hak nahi Hai re madrachod Musalman
Ravi K.9 hours
अरे भाई तुम लोग सरा दोष पीएम को kyu देते हो,देश में सुमुद्रेमंथन हो रहा ह
Subash S.9 hours
Veer S.9 hours
Very good bhai
Nazir K.10 hours
Bo Nara ni Lolipop thi
Kamal J.10 hours
Apki baat modi ji zaroor sunenge
Raman S.10 hours
Poonam G.10 hours
Bhai aap jaise log hi india ke sachhe nagrik h. Modiji ko aap jaise logo ka hi sath chhahiye modiji bina bhedbhav ke sabka dukh smjhte h.
Trilok S.10 hours
SN S.10 hours
Of course the main gang leader Tahir Hussain has been arrested and Video Evidence of him directing the murderous spree has come out. Rest will also be rounded up soon. Also hopefully these guys will also be caught https://twitter.com/Indiaaakash/status/1232712015925268480?s=19
Adam Z.10 hours
Mandali L.11 hours
Do you really believe in him..
मुरारी ल.11 hours
योगीराज कि तरह दंगा यो से वसुली करे
Gyana R.12 hours
Salon kutton jahan khaoge wahan hagoge
Kumar G.13 hours
John C.13 hours
If you are Hindus .he will grant you 5 crores,unfortunately