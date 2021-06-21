back
'Don't Lecture India': Ravi Shankar Prasad
Don't lecture India on freedom of speech and democracy, said IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to social media firms.
21/06/2021 2:38 PMupdated: 21/06/2021 2:39 PM
178 comments
Rajesh D.3 hours
Well said!
JayDeep N.5 hours
Sometimes I wonder who the worst BJP minister is, they keep outdoing each other
Rajinder S.6 hours
“Profit making company staying in America” - so?
Ashwani K.13 hours
BJP ka kutta hai Sab Bas jo ratwa do Wahi pure saal bhokte rehte hai...
Nimmi J.13 hours
Joker
Madhu Q.14 hours
This modi and his puppets thinks they are invincible..but time will come for these assholes
Suresh N.20 hours
True foreign companies should comply with Indian laws of land .. But your party climbed up with same steps of Twitter to kick off it now .. why are you dictating terms so late ? Is it since it's also contributing to opposition parties ???
Sanjivan C.a day
Aapko chutiyagiri karne ke liye aap nahi chahate janata ko freedom mile
Sanjivan C.a day
Chutiya
Ugen T.a day
We hoped to become China in terms of growth and economy. Ended up becoming China in terms of censorship.
Dan K.a day
For once I must say its refreshing to see a govt push back against twitter
Nauman S.a day
🇮🇳Mera
Ahmad K.a day
Yes because u have raped all democratic laws
Neeraj H.a day
When BJP IT cells spread fake news it is freedom of speech. When common people expose the BJP government's incompetence in state or at the centre, its UAPA.
Pankaj P.a day
If you see the heads of UN in the history you will feel that its an Islamic council. We don't need lecturers from the people who have done maximum killings just in the name of religion look at sirea ,iran Afghanistan Pakistan. And moreover you have to follow the law IF you want to do business in any country of the world. India is tolerant enough to give more chances otherwise a small country like Nigeria thrown the TWEETER out of Nigeria in a day. Respect INDIA and you will be respected in India only then.
Surajit S.a day
And all the knowledge belongs to u moron
Avi P.a day
Social media knows the situation from millions of cases
Xyed A.2 days
This guy is a comedian. I feel like need to spittttttt on himmmm 😜
Himanshu N.2 days
Bjp ministers don't have a real degree nor they have studied anything about constitution ...any now and then they try to change or amend......they all come from so called rss background who didn't take part in independence , who were banned by the prime Minister, they didn't even hosted the Indian flag in there headquarters , he is the information and technology minister with zero knowledge, they only know how to bark like there joker spokespersons,who calls him self a doctor.
Mru M.2 days
Irritating guy!