'Don't Lecture India': Ravi Shankar Prasad

Don't lecture India on freedom of speech and democracy, said IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to social media firms.

21/06/2021 2:38 PMupdated: 21/06/2021 2:39 PM
  • Rajesh D.
    3 hours

    Well said!

  • JayDeep N.
    5 hours

    Sometimes I wonder who the worst BJP minister is, they keep outdoing each other

  • Rajinder S.
    6 hours

    “Profit making company staying in America” - so?

  • Ashwani K.
    13 hours

    BJP ka kutta hai Sab Bas jo ratwa do Wahi pure saal bhokte rehte hai...

  • Nimmi J.
    13 hours

    Joker

  • Madhu Q.
    14 hours

    This modi and his puppets thinks they are invincible..but time will come for these assholes

  • Suresh N.
    20 hours

    True foreign companies should comply with Indian laws of land .. But your party climbed up with same steps of Twitter to kick off it now .. why are you dictating terms so late ? Is it since it's also contributing to opposition parties ???

  • Sanjivan C.
    a day

    Aapko chutiyagiri karne ke liye aap nahi chahate janata ko freedom mile

  • Sanjivan C.
    a day

    Chutiya

  • Ugen T.
    a day

    We hoped to become China in terms of growth and economy. Ended up becoming China in terms of censorship.

  • Dan K.
    a day

    For once I must say its refreshing to see a govt push back against twitter

  • Nauman S.
    a day

    🇮🇳Mera

  • Ahmad K.
    a day

    Yes because u have raped all democratic laws

  • Neeraj H.
    a day

    When BJP IT cells spread fake news it is freedom of speech. When common people expose the BJP government's incompetence in state or at the centre, its UAPA.

  • Pankaj P.
    a day

    If you see the heads of UN in the history you will feel that its an Islamic council. We don't need lecturers from the people who have done maximum killings just in the name of religion look at sirea ,iran Afghanistan Pakistan. And moreover you have to follow the law IF you want to do business in any country of the world. India is tolerant enough to give more chances otherwise a small country like Nigeria thrown the TWEETER out of Nigeria in a day. Respect INDIA and you will be respected in India only then.

  • Surajit S.
    a day

    And all the knowledge belongs to u moron

  • Avi P.
    a day

    Social media knows the situation from millions of cases

  • Xyed A.
    2 days

    This guy is a comedian. I feel like need to spittttttt on himmmm 😜

  • Himanshu N.
    2 days

    Bjp ministers don't have a real degree nor they have studied anything about constitution ...any now and then they try to change or amend......they all come from so called rss background who didn't take part in independence , who were banned by the prime Minister, they didn't even hosted the Indian flag in there headquarters , he is the information and technology minister with zero knowledge, they only know how to bark like there joker spokespersons,who calls him self a doctor.

  • Mru M.
    2 days

    Irritating guy!