"Evicted" Old Couple Return Home With Cop Help

Here’s what the police did after a son allegedly drove out his parents from their house in Kanpur…

12/08/2021 6:57 AM
2817 comments

  • Ravi M.
    an hour

    They should be punished severely for this SIN against their parents 😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Ravi M.
    an hour

    THEY SHOULD BE EVICTED😭😭😭😭

  • Uma R.
    3 hours

    Good job done...it's high time that the government took stringent measures against the children who do this

  • Bhanu S.
    3 hours

    The police should throw that dumb fellow out

  • Fiza K.
    4 hours

    Sir panjab police kuj nai krdi bs maa baap rulwa dindi 😭

  • Ateeg N.
    4 hours

    Well done for taking action.

  • Yash N.
    5 hours

    Good job sir

  • Sumesh N.
    5 hours

    Shame on those children who can't take care of their parents.

  • Rajapundit D.
    5 hours

    Very good

  • Arif U.
    5 hours

    arlgya ni pulapain pale manushe...ar thkya toh jarar baccha nai tarai valo

  • Tejal J.
    6 hours

    Parent are the God. I bow down to them and respect them. Never disown them. Must give love they deserve respect, love and care

  • Jhinuk R.
    7 hours

    How!!??😭😭Must be punished that shameless stupid son

  • Sudipta D.
    7 hours

    Throw the Son and in-law to gutter. Shameless.

  • Kiran K.
    8 hours

    Good work 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Darma P.
    8 hours

    Their son will do the same when they became old just wait those who are living near them they must also know now see them in same condition when they'll be old this is true

  • Chandra K.
    8 hours

    Hats off to sir

  • Sangita S.
    8 hours

    This is very sad. Once a child gets married ask him to find their own home. What is the use of living together when it becomes hell!!!

  • Yasir K.
    9 hours

    Lanat hai asay Aulad par. Good job by Police.

  • James R.
    10 hours

    Karma will get their son and daughter in law when or before they too become old one day. Their own children will do it to them. Remember, Karma is a nasty bitch, whom will punish anyone without any remorse for their bad deeds.

  • Indo S.
    10 hours

    Police kiss that guy out of his house