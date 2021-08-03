back
"I Do"... Not: The New Age Of Matrimonial Ads
"Non-farter, non-burper, rich feminist" versus "Very fair, expert in child-raising, rich." Only one of these matrimonial ads is a prank. 🤭
03/08/2021 1:27 PM
- 43.3K
- 150
- 10
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
9 comments
Asma S.06/08/2021 12:52
Yeah actually bcoz dey both want what gng to appreciate ?? Not for themselve ....n actually diz iz happening bcoz diz world bcm too much off n place where n Values throw somewhere else changes of gul as well as boys bcoz dey r so admire by ....which duration of #3 hrs #3 years n else ...although lyf is so long to spend with n n lyf partner who has a gud family background .... as per when u find 1st u need to find in den ppl (Neighbours via via relatives Frnds) n den give dem to ...bcoz ofcourse v knw lots of abt dem as compare to New n outsider ppl n u can easily adjust with samefor hvng same culture ......but nww gulz n boys specially boys find a gul lyk its lyk addiction much n much better .....so what can v say even some stupid n deir wasting manyyyy years of his son to finding n best match where guys hv crossed 35 or 40 age stupidity on peak vice versa n #Perfect nothing exist nywhere 2 imperfect ppl make perfect lyf together 😂😂🙏🙏🙏
Kris S.05/08/2021 11:24
Love the skin you're in. So many of white Americans spend millions every year to get darker skin tone, thinking it's sexy and healthier looking. Be proud of what God gifted you.
Smit K.04/08/2021 01:59
Can we have the other side of the story please. Where Women want men "only taller than them" or "government job wala only" or "earning in 6 figures only" and so on and on and on!✌️
Siddhartha M.03/08/2021 18:17
Brut please do not deviate from your anti Hindustan campaign. Please this is simple wastage of time and byte.
Inna S.03/08/2021 17:37
Opportunities come and go but only the wise take and thrive. Here is an opportunity for you to earn enough money online through binary options investing online. Sit at home and make enough income for yourself and family with the appropriate starting capital. If you are interested, click on the link below to contact the senior manager on the name below and start earning on a weekly basis
Rajesh S.03/08/2021 17:23
Hi
محمد ع.03/08/2021 17:19
When it comes to an online trade. I would like to recommend you to Mrs who has been helping me on my trade not quite long ago a friend of mine introduced me to her and I really appreciate her good efforts on changing lives all around the globe. I earned in a week time and it's such a great joy earning from home during this covid 19 pandemic. Connect with her if you're concerned on the name below Roselle Franklin
Faghir B.03/08/2021 17:14
Sasura stop marna chance re. You are not buying a spouse but getting married. Marriage is about being a team. You are going to spend the rest of your life learning about each other. And for sure now and then, things will blow up. But if you picked the rigth one and you both love each other, you will always find a way to stay together and figure things out.❤🙌
Brut India03/08/2021 13:23
"You can't say such things out loud. Men ask for tall, slim beautiful brides all the time, they brag about their wealth, but when the tables are turned, they can't stomach it. How could a woman set such criteria?" Here's how this feminist reacted to her critics: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-57563720