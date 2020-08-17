back

"I Quit Google To Sell Food"

Munaf Kapadia quit his job with Google to sell samosas in India. Why??!! Thanks The Bohri Kitchen.

08/16/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 08/17/2020 7:45 AM
  • 562.2k
  • 533

187 comments

  • Sakshi B.
    an hour

    😂

  • Amar A.
    2 hours

    ....sambosaa..

  • Yasir A.
    2 hours

    Great thought, brother the other reason for the failure of these business model may be because you may not find seven customer at a time. A customer may want to taste all but might not afford the whole thali. You can make it like sharing the bill by strangers, which we used to do during college days, this will be challenging but will work after some time.

  • Ash K.
    2 hours

    🤪

  • Alisha S.
    3 hours

    chaii ka dukan 😂 kholne ke liye inspiration

  • Rajat A.
    6 hours

    Such an educated samosa vendor tho....very rare ✌😆😆

  • Sajeev S.
    9 hours

    yo kapadiya ji any plans as such?

  • LK
    9 hours

    When company can't say Directly tht u fired.....

  • Sehnal K.
    10 hours

    who r those idiots telling selling pakoda is not business

  • Adil M.
    13 hours

    A living example of a person who left Google and pursue his passion Navneet ....World class sports Anchor and commentator...Inspirational

  • Sailesh K.
    13 hours

    you can open paan shop 😝ik

  • Asif K.
    14 hours

    Idiot

  • Aditya M.
    16 hours

    !!!

  • Anvesh K.
    17 hours

    🔥🔥🔥

  • Sanghamitra H.
    19 hours

    🙈 hei jau gote odia kitchen 👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️

  • Meher K.
    19 hours

    Waiting to taste your food.

  • Rahul R.
    20 hours

    His turnover this year will be almost zero and he may not be paying his staff also. And may be thinking of grabing a job at google again.

  • Ritesh C.
    21 hours

    I am sure he must be regretting it today... thanks to covid19...😂😂

  • Nadim H.
    21 hours

    Is Bohri people a Gujarati Community?

  • Aman V.
    a day

    Apni company ka sacrifice iski company ke samne kuch nhi 😅

