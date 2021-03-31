back
"Killing Fields" Of West Bengal
Political murders in West Bengal go back decades, but the grief never lessens. The mothers of a TMC worker and a BJP worker killed in the run-up to elections describe their torment.
31/03/2021 3:27 PM
Larcen P.19 hours
Very sad. People are more reckless than Ministers/ Mla ,Their children sleeping in piece but somebody else is paying the price. Very sad. May tjeir soul rest in piece.
Sraj R.a day
People should be follower or supporter but what's the meaning for indulging in fighting & killing other people while their top leaders & their kin remain safe.
Ritu C.2 days
West Bengal's politics is like" Khooni Khel Hobo!"
Rajesh S.2 days
Very 😢
Rajesh S.2 days
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
Manisha C.2 days
The State government has always strictly controlled the media in Bengal. The reason such acts go unreported and unnoticed. Leading to rise in such murders and nobody batting an eyelid. Which ever party a person belong, one should not be killed or die due to his her political leanings. Only a transparent government can provide a transparent administration of a State.
Manoj K.2 days
এতত্ত্ত্বও সব কিছু দেখান, তবে কেন বাংলাদেশের সংখ্যালঘুদের জীবন সম্পর্কে দেখান না।
Vaidik B.2 days
Why don't you give numbers? How many from which party died?
Rahul M.2 days
This trend was started by commies ...they killed cong Worker in late 60's and made her mother to eat blood soaked rice.
Ananjan D.2 days
Aur vote dal in logo jo murder karwake 5 saal ac room mein aram karega and Those who are voters will live under their shadow 😀
N C.2 days
They could have stopped their idiot sons from joining politics
Khapang B.2 days
Really very sad.
Áyan R.2 days
Bengal talks about development in 🇮🇳 while implementing violent politics in their own backyard. Ghontar Poribortan.
Hervé F.2 days
I'm sad for these mothers, these family who cry. How can you treat someone like that ? Just because differents politicals leanings ? Human life is more important than our differences. It's not a democracy, it's a dictatorship ! May these families get justice ! May these criminals get a harsh punishment and go to hell!!
Piyush K.2 days
Politicians will celebrate and stupid’s will lose their life
Brut India2 days
