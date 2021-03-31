back

"Killing Fields" Of West Bengal

Political murders in West Bengal go back decades, but the grief never lessens. The mothers of a TMC worker and a BJP worker killed in the run-up to elections describe their torment.

31/03/2021 3:27 PM
  • 31.9K
  • 18

Politics

16 comments

  • Larcen P.
    19 hours

    Very sad. People are more reckless than Ministers/ Mla ,Their children sleeping in piece but somebody else is paying the price. Very sad. May tjeir soul rest in piece.

  • Sraj R.
    a day

    People should be follower or supporter but what's the meaning for indulging in fighting & killing other people while their top leaders & their kin remain safe.

  • Ritu C.
    2 days

    West Bengal's politics is like" Khooni Khel Hobo!"

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Very 😢

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏

  • Manisha C.
    2 days

    The State government has always strictly controlled the media in Bengal. The reason such acts go unreported and unnoticed. Leading to rise in such murders and nobody batting an eyelid. Which ever party a person belong, one should not be killed or die due to his her political leanings. Only a transparent government can provide a transparent administration of a State.

  • Manoj K.
    2 days

    এতত্ত্ত্বও সব কিছু দেখান, তবে কেন বাংলাদেশের সংখ্যালঘুদের জীবন সম্পর্কে দেখান না।

  • Vaidik B.
    2 days

    Why don't you give numbers? How many from which party died?

  • Rahul M.
    2 days

    This trend was started by commies ...they killed cong Worker in late 60's and made her mother to eat blood soaked rice.

  • Ananjan D.
    2 days

    Aur vote dal in logo jo murder karwake 5 saal ac room mein aram karega and Those who are voters will live under their shadow 😀

  • N C.
    2 days

    They could have stopped their idiot sons from joining politics

  • Khapang B.
    2 days

    Really very sad.

  • Áyan R.
    2 days

    Bengal talks about development in 🇮🇳 while implementing violent politics in their own backyard. Ghontar Poribortan.

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    I'm sad for these mothers, these family who cry. How can you treat someone like that ? Just because differents politicals leanings ? Human life is more important than our differences. It's not a democracy, it's a dictatorship ! May these families get justice ! May these criminals get a harsh punishment and go to hell!!

  • Piyush K.
    2 days

    Politicians will celebrate and stupid’s will lose their life

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Section 144 was imposed in this section of the state: https://www.livemint.com/elections/assembly-elections/west-bengal-assembly-polls-section-144-imposed-in-east-midnapore-till-2-april-11617183594644.html

