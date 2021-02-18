back

#MeToo Triumph: The Acquittal Of Priya Ramani

“I feel vindicated." The inspiring story of how journalist Priya Ramani got the court to toss out MJ Akbar's defamation suit. #MeToo

18/02/2021 1:27 PM
  • 79K
  • 35

32 comments

  • Swapan K.
    4 days

    Now let's see how court allow the RASCAL and a shame of humanity suited booted Akbar go scot free!

  • Ujjwala S.
    4 days

    Geat job !!! Brave lady got the Justice she deserves.

  • Monica S.
    5 days

    Now put the sob in jail. How sad that the system failed her when the incident occurred. I expect so much better from a country of goddesses. More power/Shakti to her. Jai Mata di!

  • Jobin X.
    5 days

    I Salute her

  • Kalyani B.
    6 days

    Thank you Wonderful Ladies for standing up for all women.

  • Mazhar A.
    6 days

    Brave lady got justice after long patience. MJA joined BJP thinking that the party would save him and no one would dare to raise question about his GENTLENESS

  • Janani R.
    7 days

    Congrats to those courageous women. Let predators like these fear to do things like this. This country definitely needs more such victories

  • AJ A.
    7 days

    Now i can see where d indian laws r heading to.they didn't look upon it then in 93 but now why? Hows this country's law is walking like a turtle till d date.

  • Charu S.
    7 days

    Congratulations india

  • Mahboob K.
    7 days

    Why call him gentleman

  • Ahamed A.
    7 days

    A definite capital punishment probable. Hope the laws apply on him without any sort of excuse

  • Jaideep P.
    19/02/2021 00:36

    BJP is being SHUT out from ALL sides! Andbakhts savdhan!

  • Hervé F.
    18/02/2021 22:00

    Congratulations to her. May she stays strong, may she stays blessed.

  • Rajesh S.
    18/02/2021 19:11

    Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏

  • Rajesh S.
    18/02/2021 19:10

  • Shany J.
    18/02/2021 16:40

    Truth will always prevail! Great job! Thanks for proving that our Courts are functioning as it’s supposed to. 👏👏

  • Justindhas
    18/02/2021 16:25

    Amen

  • Arunkumar D.
    18/02/2021 15:09

    Kudos to her for standing firm on the honesty despite the backlash ,more power to all the women 💙

  • Mohammad T.
    18/02/2021 14:56

    Congratulations to Priya from Pakistan. Well done sister

  • Ridom H.
    18/02/2021 14:50

    👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

