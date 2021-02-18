back
#MeToo Triumph: The Acquittal Of Priya Ramani
“I feel vindicated." The inspiring story of how journalist Priya Ramani got the court to toss out MJ Akbar's defamation suit. #MeToo
18/02/2021 1:27 PM
- 79K
- 1.2K
- 35
32 comments
Swapan K.4 days
Now let's see how court allow the RASCAL and a shame of humanity suited booted Akbar go scot free!
Ujjwala S.4 days
Geat job !!! Brave lady got the Justice she deserves.
Monica S.5 days
Now put the sob in jail. How sad that the system failed her when the incident occurred. I expect so much better from a country of goddesses. More power/Shakti to her. Jai Mata di!
Jobin X.5 days
I Salute her
Kalyani B.6 days
Thank you Wonderful Ladies for standing up for all women.
Mazhar A.6 days
Brave lady got justice after long patience. MJA joined BJP thinking that the party would save him and no one would dare to raise question about his GENTLENESS
Janani R.7 days
Congrats to those courageous women. Let predators like these fear to do things like this. This country definitely needs more such victories
AJ A.7 days
Now i can see where d indian laws r heading to.they didn't look upon it then in 93 but now why? Hows this country's law is walking like a turtle till d date.
Charu S.7 days
Congratulations india
Mahboob K.7 days
Why call him gentleman
Ahamed A.7 days
A definite capital punishment probable. Hope the laws apply on him without any sort of excuse
Jaideep P.19/02/2021 00:36
BJP is being SHUT out from ALL sides! Andbakhts savdhan!
Hervé F.18/02/2021 22:00
Congratulations to her. May she stays strong, may she stays blessed.
Rajesh S.18/02/2021 19:11
Ram Ram Sita Ram 🐏
Rajesh S.18/02/2021 19:10
Shany J.18/02/2021 16:40
Truth will always prevail! Great job! Thanks for proving that our Courts are functioning as it’s supposed to. 👏👏
Justindhas18/02/2021 16:25
Amen
Arunkumar D.18/02/2021 15:09
Kudos to her for standing firm on the honesty despite the backlash ,more power to all the women 💙
Mohammad T.18/02/2021 14:56
Congratulations to Priya from Pakistan. Well done sister
Ridom H.18/02/2021 14:50
👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏