"Nehru Gave China a Security Council Spot": BJP
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has accused former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of favouring China's entry to the United Nations Security Council over India's. 🇨🇳🇮🇳🔥
03/14/2019 8:02 PM
327 comments
Nikul P.04/17/2019 06:02
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Pranav C.04/06/2019 06:54
Any educated person would think so , Nehru was one of the Greatest Freedom fighter , but worst pm we ever got . He made stupid decisions. We would have been like China , if someone responsible pm was chosen that time.
Amit S.04/06/2019 04:56
Ghandhi ji was a lier and fraud i hate him nanga admi.
Anand S.04/05/2019 18:19
No, it was our fault
Dinesh K.04/05/2019 17:52
Nehru was a weak PM so all neighbouring contries attacked and took control of some parts of india...
Dinesh K.04/05/2019 17:51
Nehru coudnt control a small neighboring country pak and with fear run to UNO for help as a result we lost 40% kashmir....
Dinesh K.04/05/2019 17:48
Nehru arrested the indian army who fought for freedom struggle along with subash chandra bose after they returend to india...
Dinesh K.04/05/2019 17:47
Nehru being in PM position couldnt control his own daughter indira ghandhi and let her marry to muslim feroz who had many affairs....Nehru is one of the reason that indias culture in not protected...
Dinesh K.04/05/2019 17:42
I agree that Nehru was not a strong PM instead of him if vallabhai patel or subash chandra bose would be indias future would be different...
Arif S.04/05/2019 17:20
Richa Kurade
Nachiketh S.04/04/2019 14:34
Ruling party is a cry baby...nothing but a cry baby... That's why they have Rahul Gandhi complex..
Binod P.04/04/2019 13:17
Xi U gonna mad bro..... .. all these act maid by u . Its not Justice to world as well as family affected by attack's. (Fuck u jem...mf.)
Vignesh G.04/04/2019 08:18
And as always BRUT is ranting about it. No surprises here
Pradyumna D.04/04/2019 07:18
It is 100%. He and gandhi is the reason for the bad relation with China. They both were British agents in my opinion.
Akdess D.04/03/2019 18:36
Dear Brut. G. Aai. Love. U Nmn G
Urshlla K.04/03/2019 13:22
Yeah it is the truth.. so?
Pradeep P.04/03/2019 12:30
Yèss 420 nehru
Rajendra R.04/03/2019 11:40
Subhas Chandra bose.jay hind
Kamran K.04/03/2019 09:24
Chaukidar mein Dum nahi hai
Adarsh N.04/03/2019 08:12
What this brut India why this brut India supporting Congress