"One Nation One Election Is India's Necessity"
At the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference, PM Modi promoted the idea of simultaneous elections in India once again.
27/11/2020 4:27 PM
411 comments
Adil H.4 hours
One bhikari India Will be.
Shakil S.12 hours
1 nation 1 tax ke baad aab naya mantr 1 poor people but no food and no job
Amanjot S.14 hours
Stupid of the year award goes to modi chai wala
Daniel S.15 hours
I’m sure modi has little knowledge and respect for constitution and related aspects .... there must had been reasons for not holding state and centre elections together .. leaving it out of definition of constitutional ambit .
Sasikumar B.18 hours
👌👌
Abid M.18 hours
Watch his eyes
Dapinder S.19 hours
saaf saaf bolde v evm ch tu chori krda vote tahi tnu bs ehi puthe kmma d payi aw kharcha odo nhi hunda jdo tu mehnge mehnge kappre boing airoplane te ambani adani nu sara kuj bech reha sali khach cirre de tu desh da bera gark kr k rakhta salya chamchya tera ni kssor teri maa maap da ksoor jisne tnu shi budhi nhi ditti corrpt bnda aw tu salya
Sunil G.21 hours
STFU your stupid Bashan An resign ASAP you Prickly liar
Harsharn W.a day
He is a mad pm
Altaf H.a day
Mr PM you are talking about expenses let me remind you,then why you bought such much expensive jet from tax payers money...
Taha S.a day
World Ka feku PM
Vishnu V.a day
Bad idea
Abdul M.a day
How nice to think about saving money! How about saving money by not spending hundreds of crores on advertisements? Waise bhi aap toh kaam karne waale log ho, advertisements ki kya zaroorat hai? Nationalist media waise bhi aapki free advertising karti hi hai!
Tarun R.a day
One nation one election right 👍🏻
Ankush T.a day
One nation no jobs..
Viren V.a day
Another blunder he will impose on us..
Liyakat S.a day
Ye feku ne golwalkar ke jaisa aapka huliya banaya hai aur kaam bhi usiki traha kar raha hai.
Neel P.a day
Chor sarkaar
Abdul R.a day
Scum
Layeequr R.a day
फेंकू जी किसान मुद्दों पर कुछ boliye