"Rape Survivor" Paraded In Heart Of Delhi
She was allegedly gang-raped, but these unidentified women then blackened her face, cut her hair and paraded her through the streets. All this, in broad daylight, in the heart of India's capital.
28/01/2022 12:04 PMupdated: 28/01/2022 12:06 PM
69 comments
Salman K.an hour
Naked proof of who made rape mainstream in subcontinent. these ppl claim that Muslim conquerors raped their women. Why is it that only this race claims rape while no other race has had these claims against the same Muslim conquerors? They also went to non-Muslim Persia and Afghanistan in those times but no claims of wrong doings against women ever came from these ethnic groups. Clearly it is in Hindu‘s own DNA to treat women the way they accuse Muslims of treating Hindu women. Unfortunately this plagued practice of this religious group has crawled its way into Muslims aswell.
Mohammed Saleem Saleem7 hours
"Women are not safe " When it is known fact : What one should bring control over . We have time to deliver long and longest speech. Irresponsible persons are become leaders.
Jess J.10 hours
This is not her fault/she needs Justice and those women along with the rapists should be hanged till death Women are women’s greatest enemies that’s why men take advantage
Aporupa P.11 hours
Woman oppress another woman 👎
Velina L.12 hours
No words!shamefully and shocking!Instead of standing up for women,women are joining hands in degrading the respect of women...shame.
Paras G.17 hours
No one is afraid to commit such heinous Crimes.. no fear.. are girls really safe outside ?? Plz give death Penalty to Rape Accused 🙏
Zoremsangi R.20 hours
😱😱😱
Bobby G.a day
Shameful. Instead of supporting her they are doing this. Women are women's worst enemies
Karunakar N.a day
mob justice continues in societies that are not fully democratized. there are those supposed to establish the rule of law who have failed the people since the inception of democratic rule.
Pallavi G.a day
💔💔💔
Rabiya K.a day
Kejriwal is giving free Electricity at thus cost shameless modi shah have ruin Delhi
Avinash Mishraa day
why police not shot them all on spot..same on our judiciary..miya- lord
Anita M.a day
Thank God for Cctvs and phone cameras, now there is proof to charge culprits.
Davidting H.2 days
Ten thousand cases registered n who knows how many that's unregistered. U can call its a shameful act by women instigating d three men to rape her but problem is they r not shameful for what they did. It'll only gets worse with this kinda immoral thinking
Farhan K.2 days
Pakistan is much safer than India,
Hiralal P.2 days
These women encouraging 3 men to rape another Girl/Woman in a broadday light should be severely punished; woman is the biggest enemy of woman,how can we claim to be civilised, humanity has taken leave from the surface of Earth!!
Neelam J.2 days
These women are too much.
Madhukar S.2 days
Sigh..
Mahim A.2 days
And this folks is what happens when you drink too much of the ol cow piss
Sudip K.2 days
Yeha to sab aurat hai baba😡😡😡