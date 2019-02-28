SayNoToWar Trends Over India-Pakistan Crisis

As tensions with Pakistan escalate, Indians react with hope, concern and anger. 🇮🇳🇵🇰✋
457 comments
Reggie G.04/13/2019 07:50
Bubble!
Sandeep M.03/22/2019 07:09
Pakistan is a misadventure....after jinnah's death...he meant a secular Pakistan n after 1955 constitution it became an Islamic republic...with military totalitarian administration...it will doom in a few more decades n i hope india would not be involved ...d Pakistani citizens r just like our indian Muslim brothers but instilled with hindu hatred ...not all i hope....they were a good country but they failed themselves...
Sandip U.03/22/2019 04:48
"Indian Congress Brut" Page rename recommendation.
Rajnish S.03/21/2019 15:48
Releasing our new Concept Film WAR? After Pulwana Attack in India and Air Strike in Pakistan people started encouraging WAR? Duration- 2 minutes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BDKbU1zPs8&feature=youtu.be
Sandip M.03/21/2019 15:32
Some people in Pakistan and even in India think that if India leaves her claim for J&K,the problem will be solved.But they don't know that this action would make the problem more complicated.Beacuse then Pakistan would claim for Himachal , Punjab and so on..... Pakistan kutte ki dhum hain wo hamesha Tedi hi rahengi...
Kevin J.03/21/2019 09:23
War is not a solution. Would you like to see bloodshed on both fronts. Would you for the sake of political or national superiority try to erase people from the planet. What about the citizens. How are they going to cope up with the after effects of the war. The consequences are humongous. More people with mental health problems . So my opinion would be to go with peace and dialogue and come to a wise decision. If not it would be devastating for both countries. Just think of Hiroshima Nagasaki Nuclear bombs and what happened to the succeeding generations thereafter.
कुलदीप स.03/21/2019 03:24
The guy who wants to end terrorism by talks bc apni gadi pe ek kharoch lag jaye to same wale ki maa behen kr dete hai aur inhe talks chahiye.
Jawahar S.03/19/2019 19:16
Team Brut If you can bring back the POK, 15k lives n billions lost since 47 We can forego war with a rogue failed nation But if you cant .. Then in future you shouldnt be preaching what is beyond you ...
Manojkumar P.03/19/2019 17:01
Bruit chutiyapa
Tejas S.03/19/2019 15:10
I have a request to admin please put subtitles so that Pakistani people can also understand what they are saying.
Vishal V.03/19/2019 01:31
The people in this video, who speak for war, are retarded fish frogs.. so to all you citizens who want a better world, ignore these jack assess who want to instigate.. Peace forever.. Pakistan DO NOT want war. India DOES NOT want war either!!
Abhishek M.03/18/2019 17:18
Khud ka alag desh hai fir bhi kucch gawar indian fb pages pe aa jaate hain apni maa chudwane. Theek usi tarah, jaise inke singer aur actor yahaan india aa jaate hain aur zaleel ho kar jaate hain
Dwaipayan D.03/18/2019 14:56
Wo sab toh theek hai but sare milke bolo
Siddhant C.03/18/2019 14:03
People of both the countries should realise, if a war happens their leaders and generals would go and hide in missile-proof bunkers. Leaving the civilians to martyr themselves in the name of honour XD
Umar D.03/17/2019 20:32
The 2nd guy must be feeling dumb right now...
Mohammad A.03/17/2019 14:47
We pakistanis have love for indians! Dont forget we love meat too so if it comes to it we will eat u vegetarians raw lol
Aditya K.03/17/2019 14:47
There should be a war . . . . Against terrorism not countries
Sajaad H.03/17/2019 11:23
Coward? We came in broad day light to attack your army positions. Is that what a coward do?
Sahebrao K.03/17/2019 10:54
Taking advantage of this situation and sponsored this post. That's brut for you. .
Choudhary V.03/17/2019 03:22
We want war against terrorism and jihad