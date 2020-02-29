back
“We Live Wherever Our Heart Is”
“I have her birth certificate, but where do I find the document of her life?” As the CAA debate rages on, a poet shares the story of her parents who wouldn’t live anywhere other than India. Click here to watch the full piece https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSsNPKLj31w Thanks to @KOMMUNEity for the video.
02/29/2020 4:57 AM
158 comments
Sanjay S.11 hours
Ketan Y.a day
Berline S.2 days
Dharmu Y.2 days
Jagdish J.2 days
Tayyabkhan K.2 days
Suresha V.2 days
Mohammad J.2 days
Prakash V.2 days
Your documentation is fine you need not be worried or pose as someone to be worried ....
Feroza K.3 days
Kalavathy A.3 days
Nothing has been promulgated yet and why do people start playing the victim card? Why do they sing paeons of having turned down everything to retuen to hindustan ? Morgerland is motherland whether its a hindu or muslim...why does a muslim alone say it, as though they did the country a favour ?...stop identifying your self by your religion first ...Be an Indian..in public and a hindu or muslim in your personal or private lives .
Sheeba K.3 days
Aap to well guided lag rahe he andhbhakt ji
Tarannum J.3 days
Saw many comments..people find this poem misleading...but does the govt or its representative ever tried to guide people on this ?? Does they ever explain or specify what documents are required..n what if we dont have any of them??...we have seen the demo of NRC in assam...n see how small spelling mistakes can put u in doubtful list .....plz I request the govt ..to clearly mention how this process will be executed n what do we required instead of scaring the minorities of its consequences...🙏
Vinod S.3 days
Catherine J.4 days
Superb! Heart touching😍
Mohammed Y.4 days
waste ur whole life in proving that u r an indian but still they will not accept u
Mohan K.4 days
What a load of BS🤣 What do Muslims, agitating students at Jamia & JNU, protestors at Shaheen Bagh, Congress & TMC have against the CAA bill? CAA is a bill that gives safe haven to Hindu's, Sikhs & Christians amongst others fleeing percecution in theocratic states like Pakistan, Afghanistan & Bangladesh. Repeat, Hindu's, Christians & Sikhs fleeing fleeing percecution. We Hindu's stand by CAA & NRC.
Manish A.4 days
All this gimmicks is to avoid hinderance in the way of Ghazwa e Hind. Brut is a Jihadi Channel. Report each of it's posts as misleading news to ensure this bloody channel gets suspended.
Uttam B.4 days
Poem bhut achi h... But... Sorry mam.... CAA Is compulsory... Now.... No one can stop it.... Try bh kr liya... Hoga kch nhi.... Jo indian h... Use koi problem nhi hogi.... Baki jiski jaisi soch....
Shakti R.4 days
An irrefutable and blatant fact. Islam cannot peacefully coexist with any other faith is proven historically across planet. A large number of followrrs of this faith strongly follow what is written in their Quran. It has very very offensive contents and is replete with open hatred. Among the non muslims, Half baked guys or shamefully self centred or those funded well in the media/press to promote fake news and do selective propaganda may call it Islamophobia. But it is as simple a fact as sun rises in the east. A number of Well educated and balanced minded Muslims are of the view that India should not become an Islamic country, as ranted by several extremist Muslim groups in the past 3 months across India. This Myanmar monk says "can't sleep next to a mad dog". Chinese govt said " Islam is a mental illness", rewrites Quran, has put millions of Muslims in concentration camps, demolished 1000s of mosques, discourages Ramadan fasting etc. Hardly any in the west or middle east posed strong objections to it to prevent China from doing so. The indian media in particular doesn't debate on this serious issue happening next door for obvious reasons! In secular India, they abuse Hindus, issued open threat to wipe out all Hindus in one hour something, several leaders of that community challenged to convert India to Islam, bring in Sharia law etc. The extent of radicalization of Islam poses a clear and present danger. Hindus must learn, stoutly defend against the threat to long term peace and harmony.