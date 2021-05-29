back
'We Need Better Internet', Say Ladakh Children
These children in Ladakh's Chushul constituency were eager to continue their studies amid the Covid-19 lockdown. But there was one big problem...
29/05/2021 2:57 PM
- 31.7K
- 759
- 15
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
13 comments
Sharath S.3 days
Become a 6/7 figure earner!!! know how to grow your own business and make passive income every single weekly while you trade? .............👋 You most hit your faith If your answer is 'YES' add me or DM me so I can explain you how does this work.
Chandranil D.4 days
do something about Ladakh
Marian J.4 days
https://www.facebook.com/100052016229830/posts/320785539665318/
Francis R.5 days
Yes telecom companies should think about this girls voice and there requirements of internet in Ladakh remote areas.aab toh 5G bhi aa gaya hai. Mr.Mukesh Ambani sir Please take interest in Ladakh about internet issue of the peoples of remote areas of Ladakh. Thanks🙏
Sankar R.5 days
Raja tum kitne nange ho jisko pata tha yo dekha, abhi pura desh dekh ra ha hai tum pura nanga ho giya. Itna admika obhishap lekar koi santi se jee nehi sakta hai. Tum mar ne ke bad kon mukh me pani dega abh se dunho
Shaik M.5 days
The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, Parliament on 5 August, 2019, which aims to bifurcate the state and to form two new Union Territories out it, the UT of J&K and the UT of Ladakh, the J&K with the provision of legislature, and Ladakh will remain without legislature, although both UTs will be having a Lieutenant Governor as it’s constitutional head, reporting the President of India, if the Union Territory is directly under the administrative control of the Govt. of India, then it must be easy for them, to provide basic and best of the facilities to the people of territory, in aspect of agriculture, education, health care, road networks, water supply, public transport, information technology and also access to internet, without getting fail and any excuse, because Ladakh is a territory of the union, controlled by the Lieutenant Governor appointment by the Govt. of India, so the government must act accordance with its responsibilities in progress of a Union Territory.
Pratham G.5 days
Phursuk Wangdu solution
Sneha K.5 days
Ab dekho raato raat tower lag jaayenge. Sabko laptop bhi baata jaayega. Koi na koi sonu sood jesa nikal ke aayega aur inki padhai behtar se karwaayega.
Dibakar G.5 days
No good 4G internet in Ladakh but boastful Modi always gives lecture on technological development. 👎. He wastes billion on making temples and statues but never use our tax money in proper places like - school , education, technology. His gov shd give free internet and phones to poor kids.
Dibakar G.5 days
Poor students. Coronavirus affected their studies. Not everyone can afford online classes.
Debashish P.5 days
This is really a major hindrance towards technological development of our country. It's high time people responsible should focus on these things.
Rajesh S.5 days
Good evening 🌅
Brut India6 days
While the world talks about 5G connectivity, some of Ladakh's remote areas got 4G connectivity only in late 2020. https://indianexpress.com/article/india/ladakh-area-gets-4g-connectivity-mobile-tower-inaugurated-7015678/