'We Need Better Internet', Say Ladakh Children

These children in Ladakh's Chushul constituency were eager to continue their studies amid the Covid-19 lockdown. But there was one big problem...

29/05/2021 2:57 PM
13 comments

  • Sharath S.
    3 days

  • Chandranil D.
    4 days

    do something about Ladakh

  • Marian J.
    4 days

  • Francis R.
    5 days

    Yes telecom companies should think about this girls voice and there requirements of internet in Ladakh remote areas.aab toh 5G bhi aa gaya hai. Mr.Mukesh Ambani sir Please take interest in Ladakh about internet issue of the peoples of remote areas of Ladakh. Thanks🙏

  • Sankar R.
    5 days

    Raja tum kitne nange ho jisko pata tha yo dekha, abhi pura desh dekh ra ha hai tum pura nanga ho giya. Itna admika obhishap lekar koi santi se jee nehi sakta hai. Tum mar ne ke bad kon mukh me pani dega abh se dunho

  • Shaik M.
    5 days

    The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has passed the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, Parliament on 5 August, 2019, which aims to bifurcate the state and to form two new Union Territories out it, the UT of J&K and the UT of Ladakh, the J&K with the provision of legislature, and Ladakh will remain without legislature, although both UTs will be having a Lieutenant Governor as it’s constitutional head, reporting the President of India, if the Union Territory is directly under the administrative control of the Govt. of India, then it must be easy for them, to provide basic and best of the facilities to the people of territory, in aspect of agriculture, education, health care, road networks, water supply, public transport, information technology and also access to internet, without getting fail and any excuse, because Ladakh is a territory of the union, controlled by the Lieutenant Governor appointment by the Govt. of India, so the government must act accordance with its responsibilities in progress of a Union Territory.

  • Pratham G.
    5 days

    Phursuk Wangdu solution

  • Sneha K.
    5 days

    Ab dekho raato raat tower lag jaayenge. Sabko laptop bhi baata jaayega. Koi na koi sonu sood jesa nikal ke aayega aur inki padhai behtar se karwaayega.

  • Dibakar G.
    5 days

    No good 4G internet in Ladakh but boastful Modi always gives lecture on technological development. 👎. He wastes billion on making temples and statues but never use our tax money in proper places like - school , education, technology. His gov shd give free internet and phones to poor kids.

  • Dibakar G.
    5 days

    Poor students. Coronavirus affected their studies. Not everyone can afford online classes.

  • Debashish P.
    5 days

    This is really a major hindrance towards technological development of our country. It's high time people responsible should focus on these things.

  • Rajesh S.
    5 days

    Good evening 🌅

  • Brut India
    6 days

    While the world talks about 5G connectivity, some of Ladakh's remote areas got 4G connectivity only in late 2020. https://indianexpress.com/article/india/ladakh-area-gets-4g-connectivity-mobile-tower-inaugurated-7015678/

