#WhereIsPengShuai: Chinese Tennis Star Vanishes After Making Rape Allegations
Tennis champion Peng Shuai had been missing since she accused a senior Chinese Communist Party official of raping her. Despite "looking well" in a stream of photos and videos intended to reassure the world about her disappearance, her case continues to worry the world... #WhereIsPengShuai
24/11/2021 6:57 AM
157 comments
Eli Z.10 hours
In a communist country,there is no voice of people. Like a robot. If u mind your own lives and never speak out how miserable, you wilbe fine.but if you try to make a change or speak out of your mind .surely can't escape from it.so sad
Bhadresh P.15 hours
If it’s happen in India 🇮🇳 all Pakistani supporters start barking
Waqas K.a day
What a shame for China.
Nayana B.a day
🙆
Suprano A.a day
https://youtu.be/mqaZfPLPIQM
Monalisa M.3 days
So many examples of inhumanity , injustice... Still whole world is scared of one country and its attitude. And if it's in India all would have come to ask questions. hypocrisy at its highest ... World leaders.... Shame on you. N Shame on your fake power...
Haokip G.3 days
Fuck upp all politicians
Kicius F.3 days
WHERE IS ????🤣🤣SOLD to COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA..... But So VOCAL for ISRAEL INDIA KASHMIR MODI 🤣🤣🤣🤣 LOOSERS
Aphungkoo M.3 days
Its CHINA And iits a sad thing
Gita S.3 days
She is most probably dead by now..
Sarmad S.3 days
Women ce masle internationally b hn.....
Biswas R.4 days
This is China not India or Any other countries
Subir D.4 days
China could not rectify themselves from atrocities. All top leaders are corrupted but difficult to prove. Because they don't keep any prove or victim.
Syed H.4 days
A country where women raped on everyday now sharing news of other country,they even cant remove the label of a land of rape from their own country which was given to them by their own bollywood actor amitabh bacchan,are thinking tht sharing news abt rape allegation frm china will change the rape reality in their own india country?? Poor indians trying alot to divert world eyes to other side and think that they get the clean cheat but they forget that the peoples outside their india know how to speak truth,they wont afraid frm indian terrorist and rapist bjp goons or indian rapist and terrorist govt.
Tanmoy C.4 days
China is a rogue nation! Much worse than we may even think of.. Covid19 is one of their misdeeds and they abuse human rights like anything! Shame on them..
Manpreet W.4 days
Scary country china
অঙকুর ঘ.4 days
Human Rights in China is a joke 🤣
Nilanjan K.5 days
Why is this country's politicians even alive 🥱🥱... after those mf s did so much harm to the entire world... each and every high ranking official to president all should be executed
Kunal S.5 days
Save Taiwan, I will request all good Chinese people to settle in Taiwan to enjoy democracy.
Gaurav H.5 days
China does this to everyone who raises their voice about the people sitting in power.