“Women’s Wall” An Uprising Against Temple Ban

Hundreds of thousands of women in Kerala formed this GIANT HUMAN CHAIN to defy moves to keep women away from the Sabarimala temple.
D A.01/18/2019 04:30
Meaningless cause, useless support, just a drama. Looks like they assembled without knowing cause, but for vengance, political backup. This temple is not a sight seeing place, but devotional place with ritiual formalities, bef entering.😜😜
Pramod P.01/18/2019 01:24
A communist atheist government in kerala using all it's admin powers threatened it's government servants by transfers and isolation, circulars given to daily wage ladies that if they don't participate they will be fired, forced college going girls, forced IT women's by collector circular made that wall....moreover 90 % of these women's participated in ayyappa jyothi chain which started from Karnataka running through entire kerala and extending up to kanyakumari, having participation more than 25 lac, most of which were ladies......how come u funny media ignore that news and circulate a news of a chain which was a manipulated one by spending more than 50 cr rupees against the will and wish of common Hindu devotees.....May God bless all
Jayachandra H.01/17/2019 16:42
Stop sponsoring your patience videos .
Prasoon K.01/16/2019 08:10
You are mistaken...... it's not against Sabarimala....
AsaRu R.01/15/2019 17:46
Kerala🌴 on of the Best states in India,Every tymp of people living without any Discrimination based on Cast,Creed,Religious Clash...We r one army We Defend great Drought &Also we will defend Bloody Politics&Terrorism of Beef janatha Party &Rss.. B cuz its Gods Own country Welcome 2 all...No one won't interfere in ur food,Believes&privacy its LDF★ Govt..by the people 4 the people Jai hind..💟
Lokhande S.01/15/2019 02:37
Womens AGAINST womens for Religion Framework by Priest Brahmins😂😂😂
Abhishek A.01/14/2019 13:42
Brut please stop propaganda videos Its just a forced program organised by communist government.
Swagata M.01/13/2019 10:39
Hundreds and thousands of women protest all over India to save tradision and Temples impurity.
Hari N.01/13/2019 05:39
Fu+k off . Have some knowledge stupid admin ..it was a broken wall. Enable the photo comment option I will show some truth..,🖕🖕
Shrinath S.01/13/2019 04:43
Brut folks, even though your Indian fan base does tell us that there are still a lot of us who have hidden their common sense in a box, the response from Pan Indian FB users is enough to tell you that there are sensible folks out there and many are waking up. Yes the strings are still being pulled by people on your side. But things will change soon.
Vishnu N.01/12/2019 03:05
35 lakh ha ha
Dipti B.01/11/2019 06:13
Woman against woman ! I think these women should not be so adamant in entering the temple
Prince P.01/10/2019 06:56
Hey One Doubt.. This 35 lakh is a monumental lie..Let me explain.. The total length of Kerala is nearly 650 kilo meter. That means (650×1000) 650000 meters. We know hardly two full grown human can stand in one meter.. Two men in each meter.. (650000×2) = 1300000 people.. The wall was broken in miles and miles.. So even though the Communists spreding lies that in City area there are double wall.. only a small area of the Kerala is City.. So stop spreading lies for Communists.. Have some dignity.. It's a broken wall with an agenda of Communist Athiesm..
Vikram P.01/10/2019 06:13
All red hats...
Swantana D.01/10/2019 06:02
Vogas
पाशं न.01/10/2019 03:18
Teri maa ki chuth Women’s in burka can’t show their face are fighting for others Reason Hindus must be united and fight against this converted shits One more kashmir kind of state is going to be formed as Kerala Wake up Hindus
Soumava M.01/09/2019 21:22
And what about the thousands of women who formed human chain with candles to stop a few insects from entering Sabarimala? Too afraid to post that brut? Or u r really that dumb to show comrades in red skullcaps as just apolitical women? Who takes this shit? Except commies, whom u vouch for?
Basvrag S.01/09/2019 12:27
Very beautiful and sweet
Subhasish M.01/09/2019 12:00
Hats off to your misplaced priorities.
Debashis P.01/09/2019 06:10
I wonder if these ladies have same guts to help Muslim woman entering in a mosque.