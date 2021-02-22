back
1 Lakh People Unite To Fight Toddler’s Rare Disorder
This five-month-old baby is fighting a genetic disorder that has no cure in India. But more than one lakh people and the Indian government have come together to help her fetch the life-saving drug from the US.
22/02/2021 3:37 PM
- 152.4K
- 4.7K
- 107
92 comments
Same F.14 hours
You can't build a relationship on promises, you build it with love, determination, and trust.
Savita B.14 hours
😘🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😘
Moumita D.15 hours
God bless her
Vyas P.16 hours
God Bless Baby...lots of blessings and love...
Namboori J.a day
Govt spending thosunds of crores on somany projects .but govt must release funds like thease special cases. World health organization also do needful service to thease type of cases.for health govt preserve sufficient funds for medicines and needful medical gadgets.
Sarika M.a day
God bless the baby and strength to her parents...She is a fighter...
Vishwas G.a day
God bless 🙏
Tilak K.a day
Why custom duty on medicines for which we don't have a made in India alternative...
Priyanka B.2 days
God bless d sweet little girl n congratulations to d parents, do let us know whn she is absolutely fine, she will b for sure.....👍🏻👍🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Himalaya R.2 days
https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-srishti-rani Same condition is here in Chhattisgarh, the girl is suffering from SMA and its medicine is costing around 16 crores. the parents are still struggling very hard to collect this huge some of money. Brut India if you can help here it will be great help for them. Pls help @BrutIndia
Jameel M.2 days
Good Bless Baby
Somu S.2 days
May God bless her 🙏💓
Sayidevi R.2 days
We love you Teera❤️ u have to just heal
Deepa D.2 days
God bless you, such a beautiful baby
Saud M.2 days
And wat if Pakistanis join wid hearts to pray for her
Amara I.2 days
Ae Allah is masoom ki takleef ko kum ker de aameen
Abhishek W.2 days
A good story on the pretext of World Rare Disease Day
Neha P.2 days
..feel so happy❤️
Archana U.2 days
God Bless Baby...lots of blessings and love...
Sheikh F.3 days
ALLAH bless her