1 Lakh People Unite To Fight Toddler’s Rare Disorder

This five-month-old baby is fighting a genetic disorder that has no cure in India. But more than one lakh people and the Indian government have come together to help her fetch the life-saving drug from the US.

22/02/2021 3:37 PM
  • 152.4K
  • 107

    1 Lakh People Unite To Fight Toddler's Rare Disorder

92 comments

  • Same F.
    14 hours

    You can't build a relationship on promises, you build it with love, determination, and trust.

  • Savita B.
    14 hours

    😘🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😘

  • Moumita D.
    15 hours

    God bless her

  • Vyas P.
    16 hours

    God Bless Baby...lots of blessings and love...

  • Namboori J.
    a day

    Govt spending thosunds of crores on somany projects .but govt must release funds like thease special cases. World health organization also do needful service to thease type of cases.for health govt preserve sufficient funds for medicines and needful medical gadgets.

  • Sarika M.
    a day

    God bless the baby and strength to her parents...She is a fighter...

  • Vishwas G.
    a day

    God bless 🙏

  • Tilak K.
    a day

    Why custom duty on medicines for which we don't have a made in India alternative...

  • Priyanka B.
    2 days

    God bless d sweet little girl n congratulations to d parents, do let us know whn she is absolutely fine, she will b for sure.....👍🏻👍🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Himalaya R.
    2 days

    https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-srishti-rani Same condition is here in Chhattisgarh, the girl is suffering from SMA and its medicine is costing around 16 crores. the parents are still struggling very hard to collect this huge some of money. Brut India if you can help here it will be great help for them. Pls help @BrutIndia

  • Jameel M.
    2 days

    Good Bless Baby

  • Somu S.
    2 days

    May God bless her 🙏💓

  • Sayidevi R.
    2 days

    We love you Teera❤️ u have to just heal

  • Deepa D.
    2 days

    God bless you, such a beautiful baby

  • Saud M.
    2 days

    And wat if Pakistanis join wid hearts to pray for her

  • Amara I.
    2 days

    Ae Allah is masoom ki takleef ko kum ker de aameen

  • Abhishek W.
    2 days

    A good story on the pretext of World Rare Disease Day

  • Neha P.
    2 days

    ..feel so happy❤️

  • Archana U.
    2 days

    God Bless Baby...lots of blessings and love...

  • Sheikh F.
    3 days

    ALLAH bless her

