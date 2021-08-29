back

11 Years In Jail, Innocence Kept Him Going

This Kashmiri man was jailed for more than 11 years for a crime he didn't commit. Now, Bashir Ahmad Baba is finally back home. This is his story.

29/08/2021 5:27 AM
141 comments

  • Shabik S.
    6 hours

    They have to give right compensation…

  • Tahir I.
    11 hours

    Stort of every kashmiri

  • Sheikh A.
    11 hours

    God bless you brother. 🙏🤲🤲

  • Dimpy T.
    12 hours

    This is really sad!

  • S Y.
    a day

    relief ki life hamesha crime walay hi jeetay hain or jo crime karta bhi nhi ilzaam kaiye liye ghoomta hai k jaise real mind of monster usi ka tha jab k hota dosre ka hai or bhugatna kise or ko parta hai

  • Dar M.
    a day

    To be honest there are many KASHMIRI'S who have been behind the bars from years for no reason. Same had happened to this man. He has lost 12 beautiful years of his life. Who would return him those 12 years?

  • Azeem A.
    a day

    Aapka Muslim Hona, Dusra Kashmiri Muslim Hona, Kaafi Hai Aapko Jail Mein Bina Koi Saboot Ke Bhi Rehne Ke Liye,.

  • Ankit S.
    2 days

    your content might be genuine, but it's always focused on one community of people bhai aur bi log hai jin par bi atyachar ho raha hai india me, so stop spreading hate and try to raise awareness. Thing is you don't actually want india to be secular you just want to spread hate.

  • Promila A.
    2 days

    God bless you always bhai

  • Asif K.
    2 days

    InshAllah sooner or later Kashmir will get Independent from India.

  • Anushka S.
    2 days

    Inko justice milna chahiye

  • Rekha K.
    2 days

    There are hundreds of such people rotting in jail. Irrespective of their race,creed or religion but nobody want to show it bcz it will not garner ratings

  • Sheikh A.
    2 days

    That's why we want Freedom

  • Armst H.
    2 days

    so pitiful, he must be compensate for all those years

  • M A.
    2 days

    HUNDREDS OF KASHMIRI INNOCENT R STILL LANGUISHING IN DIFFERENT JAILS LIKE THIS MAN NO BODY CARES

  • Rahul S.
    2 days

    So you have to post it again and again? It is sad though..

  • Ahsan R.
    2 days

    Thanks jinnah

  • Sajad W.
    3 days

    That's why we Kashmiris never trust in indian judicial system this system always treat us inadequately...

  • Avi N.
    3 days

    500000 Hindu pandits were thrown out of the valley. There women's raped children's killed. Brut never seen an article by you on this topic.