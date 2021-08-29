back
11 Years In Jail, Innocence Kept Him Going
This Kashmiri man was jailed for more than 11 years for a crime he didn't commit. Now, Bashir Ahmad Baba is finally back home. This is his story.
29/08/2021 5:27 AM
- 154.1K
- 1.4K
- 151
141 comments
Shabik S.6 hours
They have to give right compensation…
Tahir I.11 hours
Stort of every kashmiri
Sheikh A.11 hours
God bless you brother. 🙏🤲🤲
Dimpy T.12 hours
This is really sad!
S Y.a day
relief ki life hamesha crime walay hi jeetay hain or jo crime karta bhi nhi ilzaam kaiye liye ghoomta hai k jaise real mind of monster usi ka tha jab k hota dosre ka hai or bhugatna kise or ko parta hai
Aisha A.a day
Dar M.a day
To be honest there are many KASHMIRI'S who have been behind the bars from years for no reason. Same had happened to this man. He has lost 12 beautiful years of his life. Who would return him those 12 years?
Azeem A.a day
Aapka Muslim Hona, Dusra Kashmiri Muslim Hona, Kaafi Hai Aapko Jail Mein Bina Koi Saboot Ke Bhi Rehne Ke Liye,.
Ankit S.2 days
your content might be genuine, but it's always focused on one community of people bhai aur bi log hai jin par bi atyachar ho raha hai india me, so stop spreading hate and try to raise awareness. Thing is you don't actually want india to be secular you just want to spread hate.
Promila A.2 days
God bless you always bhai
Asif K.2 days
InshAllah sooner or later Kashmir will get Independent from India.
Anushka S.2 days
Inko justice milna chahiye
Rekha K.2 days
There are hundreds of such people rotting in jail. Irrespective of their race,creed or religion but nobody want to show it bcz it will not garner ratings
Sheikh A.2 days
That's why we want Freedom
Armst H.2 days
so pitiful, he must be compensate for all those years
M A.2 days
HUNDREDS OF KASHMIRI INNOCENT R STILL LANGUISHING IN DIFFERENT JAILS LIKE THIS MAN NO BODY CARES
Rahul S.2 days
So you have to post it again and again? It is sad though..
Ahsan R.2 days
Thanks jinnah
Sajad W.3 days
That's why we Kashmiris never trust in indian judicial system this system always treat us inadequately...
Avi N.3 days
500000 Hindu pandits were thrown out of the valley. There women's raped children's killed. Brut never seen an article by you on this topic.