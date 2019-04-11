back

14th Time Lucky? He's Lost Every Election But Still 'Bats' On Politics

Never give up! This 84-year-old quietly fiddles his bat emblazoned with the sign 'Prime Minister Candidate' even as he loses elections...a whopping 13 times so far.

04/11/2019 5:29 AM
  • 103.4k
  • 34

Politics

23 comments

  • Srestha B.
    04/24/2019 16:26

    <3

  • साइमन ब.
    04/24/2019 14:28

    Once I met with him... Very good person

  • Mohammad O.
    04/24/2019 09:26

    and then people vote for people like pragya, yogi, owaisi..u want to develop bt send unworthy people in the parliament!!

  • Nishant K.
    04/24/2019 00:24

    Fighting elections? Or contesting elections? Please use a better content writer next time.

  • Tanishq S.
    04/23/2019 13:30

    Check Dr K padmarajan.

  • Sunny P.
    04/21/2019 13:37

    But the , not did the right thing at the end, Dialogue "Everything is not about winning and losing". That old man is also sharing the same message. Then WHY???Brut India

  • Santosh K.
    04/19/2019 13:01

    I know this man his son is my friend He is on my native place

  • Nikul P.
    04/18/2019 06:54

    Vote for BJP

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:42

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Abhik B.
    04/16/2019 04:51

    Isine Shayad Rahul Gandhi Ko sikhaya he...

  • Vinodbadiger B.
    04/15/2019 15:19

    Jai modiji

  • D Y.
    04/13/2019 10:42

    Kahaan se dhoond lete ho ?

  • Brut India
    04/12/2019 12:25

    This man says he is 102 years old — and he might be India's oldest voter. https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/meet-indias-oldest-voter-shyam-saran-negi-from-himachal-part-of-every-election-since-1951-2012128

  • Yougander R.
    04/11/2019 11:59

    Move on and do something else with your life.as simple as that .you may Excel in something else .everyone can't do everything.obsession and passion are two different things

  • Ashwin S.
    04/11/2019 09:09

    like 🔥 hawks

  • Amitosh D.
    04/11/2019 07:33

    ..ur grandpaa🤔

  • Abhijit B.
    04/11/2019 06:53

    राहुल गांधी का प्रेरणा स्रोत।

  • Abinash R.
    04/11/2019 06:34

    I'm from Berhampur 😁😁

  • Jatin A.
    04/11/2019 06:32

    Odia Power

  • Prateek B.
    04/11/2019 06:31

    i remember you are from there