back
14th Time Lucky? He's Lost Every Election But Still 'Bats' On Politics
Never give up! This 84-year-old quietly fiddles his bat emblazoned with the sign 'Prime Minister Candidate' even as he loses elections...a whopping 13 times so far.
04/11/2019 5:29 AM
- 103.4k
- 1.6k
- 34
23 comments
Srestha B.04/24/2019 16:26
<3
साइमन ब.04/24/2019 14:28
Once I met with him... Very good person
Mohammad O.04/24/2019 09:26
and then people vote for people like pragya, yogi, owaisi..u want to develop bt send unworthy people in the parliament!!
Nishant K.04/24/2019 00:24
Fighting elections? Or contesting elections? Please use a better content writer next time.
Tanishq S.04/23/2019 13:30
Check Dr K padmarajan.
Sunny P.04/21/2019 13:37
But the , not did the right thing at the end, Dialogue "Everything is not about winning and losing". That old man is also sharing the same message. Then WHY???Brut India
Santosh K.04/19/2019 13:01
I know this man his son is my friend He is on my native place
Nikul P.04/18/2019 06:54
Vote for BJP
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:42
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Abhik B.04/16/2019 04:51
Isine Shayad Rahul Gandhi Ko sikhaya he...
Vinodbadiger B.04/15/2019 15:19
Jai modiji
D Y.04/13/2019 10:42
Kahaan se dhoond lete ho ?
Brut India04/12/2019 12:25
This man says he is 102 years old — and he might be India's oldest voter. https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/meet-indias-oldest-voter-shyam-saran-negi-from-himachal-part-of-every-election-since-1951-2012128
Yougander R.04/11/2019 11:59
Move on and do something else with your life.as simple as that .you may Excel in something else .everyone can't do everything.obsession and passion are two different things
Ashwin S.04/11/2019 09:09
like 🔥 hawks
Amitosh D.04/11/2019 07:33
..ur grandpaa🤔
Abhijit B.04/11/2019 06:53
राहुल गांधी का प्रेरणा स्रोत।
Abinash R.04/11/2019 06:34
I'm from Berhampur 😁😁
Jatin A.04/11/2019 06:32
Odia Power
Prateek B.04/11/2019 06:31
i remember you are from there