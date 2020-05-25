back
2 Children, A Man, A Cycle & Lockdown
No work for over a month and unlikely to get any in the near future. These images show why lakhs of migrant workers are undertaking the most difficult journeys of their lifetime.
05/23/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 05/25/2020 9:22 AM
- 102.0k
- 1.7k
- 148
138 comments
Swapan C.6 hours
Whether such an insensitive Govt has morale right to be in power.
Sabarish P.9 hours
This is heart breaking.. literally tears rolled down my eyes.. I don't know what govt is doing for migrants who lost jobs and has no income to feed the family.. This is pathetic situation India is facing..
Jot N.19 hours
U should help them instead of just making video
Brut Indiaa day
When hundreds of migrants in Mumbai couldn't find a way home, actor Sonu Sood came to their rescue:
Psr S.a day
https://psr-diaries.blogspot.com/2020/05/dr-shiva-ayyadurai-and-dr-vishwaroop.html
Jacob S.a day
We bring to you good news, our special programmed BLANK ATM CARD for you to meet up with those needs of yours and also start up your own business. Our ATM card can be used to withdraw cash at any ATM or swipe, stores and POS. The card withdraw maximum of $ 5,000 per day. The Blank ATM card is also sophisticated due to the fact that the card has its own security, making your transaction very safe and untraceable. We are handing over the card just to help people, get a card from us today. mesage us today for your own order add us up on Whatsapp ( +33751097023)
Naina D.a day
Very gud bhai saab bas yahibsab post karna aur video record karna govt ko dosh dena congress ke gun gaana.per in garibo ki madad mat karna.very gud job...han aisi ruansi bate karna taki trp aur views bade logo main dar aur dehshat badhe.gud job well done to those who are roaming on roada to captured dese videos widout helping dem .......yeh hai india...
Mohana K.a day
Brut India video Or photo lene wakt tha apke pass lekin unki madat karneka nahi Apko to bas apki story becheni hai
Silvestre M.a day
Exodus without promise land
Moumita S.a day
Want to ask one thing India... Aapne kya unka help kiyan? At least kuch pani/ khana/ paisa? Yaa phir khudke photography k liyen unki "model" banaya apne? Don't you think kabhi humanity bhi karna chahiyen??
Basu B.a day
We r so helpless that we couldn't do anything 4 these people only pray 4 them God bless them 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Vijay K.a day
Stop stop stop 🙁🙁🙁🙁 clicking picture perfect poor 3rd world b4 1947 British ruled India!
Thanth S.a day
There are plenty of help groups and shelters where once can stay however the fear of one, as desperate willingness to returns to their origin is playing a big role in these types of migrations, and this is a pity that they travelling long distances with childrens however gov. Has asked for any Train Ticket Fair ? There are many people travelling on kamdar train s without paying a penny and its not expected to pay as if they done have, At least be Indian or human beings for It not to spread such types of part lies,
Raj V.a day
every time i watch such video it makes me cry what a shame on such govt where people of nation and such innocent kids have to suffer God give them strength
Ihazaz P.2 days
My india.......gaint economy
Binay K.2 days
Ye he dunia bhai.. 20lkh core toh showup karne keliye rakha Abb jo jhel rahein packgae ka kis kam ki
Rosy F.2 days
So sad hope he reach home safely. God bless you brother with your children. May God guide you through your journey.
Kumar S.2 days
Cheapest pm ever
Schwab S.2 days
Government?
Ronald P.2 days
There are no words for his plight A resilient migrant. What a pity