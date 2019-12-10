2013 Modi Slams 2019 Modi

In 2013, Narendra Modi deplored gangrape, onions and police brutality under the UPA government. Under his government in 2019, those issues have gone nowhere.
Rajjab A.a day
All these are Same when they get power they forget people
Robin R.a day
Mr. Natwarlal...
Pravat R.2 days
Phir bhi mandir yehi Banega aur ap chronology Ko samjhiye
Bani R.4 days
So in 2013 it was you Mr Modi who called; India the rape capittaL of the world !!
Sanjib R.5 days
Shit this pm
Josè B.01/13/2020 04:07
This is our FAKING Prime Minister !
Shashank D.01/12/2020 04:37
"Hypocrisy ki bhi hadd hoti hai"
Fakruddin A.01/05/2020 14:33
All for only politics no one look in to common man issues
Amer K.01/05/2020 11:18
bhai yeh aapna pm hai dekh kaise baat kar raha hai, jab cm tha tab us waqt ke pm ke le raha tha, aabhi same suitation hai aur yeh pm Desh ke le raha hai. Kitna double standard hai yeh. Onions ho ya kuch aur yeh sab govt issue rehta hai public ka nahi. Modi ne caa, Nrc ke leye law banaya hai lekin rape ke matter me koe law kyun nahi dosto. Jab se Modi pm bana hai rape cases increase huwe hai.
Surbhi S.01/03/2020 04:17
koi modiji ko tag karskta h kya?
Derrick G.01/01/2020 20:41
What's the background music could anyone please tell me! It's really emotional!
Sanjeeb K.01/01/2020 08:43
What you have done Modi ? Made India rape country and demolished the economy of the country !
Shiv B.12/31/2019 00:55
They were not there ur master's said to defy them so they have now become police brutality stupid
Navneet P.12/30/2019 13:59
Feku
Natharsha H.12/29/2019 23:19
Nice One of the speeches that made us fall into the trench were v r today
Sabna S.12/29/2019 18:25
No Time to listen lies 🙄
Noor U.12/29/2019 14:06
Isliye mera bharath mahan hai, saare jahan se achcha bi hai.....i love my india so we die for india. Got freedom from ahimsa but anfortunately that freedom gave us voilance himsa...so its our greate india? Is it ModiSha guruillada so called shishyandiru
Geethu P.12/29/2019 05:06
Where are all the bhakts? Why still no bhakts came to justify this I wonder!🤔 I expected to read comments like " Every politicians lie. Rahul lied. Nehru lied. Modiji needs another 30 years to normalize every atrocious situations created by Nehru!"
Nasrul A.12/28/2019 10:41
Vah re beta Modi jumlebaaz
Nitanshu S.12/28/2019 06:09
🤪🤪 shayad yeh fake toh nhi 😂😂😂