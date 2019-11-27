back
3 Chief Ministers Whose Stint Didn’t Last Even A Week
After Devendra Fadnavis served as Chief Minister for only 80 hours, here’s a look at other leaders who occupied office, very briefly.
11/27/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 11/27/2019 10:57 AM
- 26.0k
- 330
- 22
21 comments
Krishna K.12/04/2019 12:34
If this coalition leaders have the will to serve the people of maharashtra without any greed,they can rule the state beyond 5 years
Venkatesh S.11/30/2019 06:54
Again in Karnataka the story will repeat shortly
Rana B.11/29/2019 05:07
CHALO NOW THEY HAVE EX_CM TAG
Anthony L.11/28/2019 17:40
next time in minutes or seconds....
Chetana N.11/28/2019 11:29
Don't forget Anil Kapoor from Nayak.....only 24hrs
Brut India11/28/2019 10:06
Will return, former CM Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis tweets in an emotional farewell: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/maharashtra-amruta-fadnaviss-poetic-goodbye-on-twitter-2139147
Raghavendra G.11/28/2019 02:24
In maharashtra just 6months cm.
Karur B.11/27/2019 18:47
Least is Rawat one day CM from UK
Abdul Q.11/27/2019 17:08
One day BJP will sink like the Titanic but infamously🤣🤣
Parikshit Y.11/27/2019 16:48
People have lost trust on BJP.
Mohd R.11/27/2019 16:27
Some fool think only chiwal and Tadipar know how to win elections, But they do not know modi was going for tution from Sahrad pawar 😂. Jai Maharashtra
Sony T.11/27/2019 15:54
I smell a coalition of shortest tenure...from tomorrow.
Mujo M.11/27/2019 15:38
21.1.- 21.2 .2000 Sonne und 21.6.- 21.7 .2000 Mond Mogguhl ... 5 Elemente
Varun G.11/27/2019 15:00
BJP has a big dream... to capture every state by do or die. That's the reason Fadhnavis has to take oath in a very hurry on that day. But the day will come when BJP will be without any trust vote through out the nation.
Rajakishore P.11/27/2019 14:30
Why Fadnavis could not assess Ajit Power and Sarad Power? It shows that he was quite eager to grab the CHAIR at any cost.
Joby J.11/27/2019 12:26
Is it a coincidence that all of them are from and that twice for the same!!! but still wants Power by any means!!!
Rajesh A.11/27/2019 12:12
Sad
Sekhar G.11/27/2019 12:01
Thanks to BJP
பழனி ம.11/27/2019 11:58
We had a 13 day PM too....most of the times it looks like BJP has been driven by power hunger even when not having numbers on their side.....
Abhinaba D.11/27/2019 11:53
In his 80 hrs CM chair he released cr for . Thnx to media to project the different Culture of journalism.. 🤐