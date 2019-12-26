3 Extreme Measures Indians Took To Get To Water In 2019

Through an extremely dry 2019, India was gripped by an alarming water crisis. Here are the three times we went to great lengths to secure water.
47 comments
Joy B.a day
হরে কৃষ্ণ
L. K.2 days
Modi govt 🤣🤣🤣
Zakir U.3 days
Sab Logon Ko Pani Milana mangta hai Narendra Modi ji Meri aapse taraf se
Jawad I.4 days
And look what our politicians are fighting about. Absolute shame :( I feel sorry for these people.
Narendra S.6 days
Are modi ji kuchh karo inko Pani ki vyavastha karvao
Manish P.6 days
Agar jansankhya visfot ese hi hota Raha to buri haalat hone wali h
Ds A.01/13/2020 13:13
🙄🙄
Yogiraj Y.01/12/2020 04:19
जनता ने पानी की बर्बादी नही रोकी तो सबका यही हाल होना है
Randhir K.01/10/2020 04:34
Oo my re
Rajesh K.01/06/2020 13:54
Sarkar he bhayi
Emmanuel H.01/04/2020 18:13
Ram mandir banega. Toh sabh hal ho jayega.. Modi sarkaar jo heh.... 😤😤😤😤😤😤😤
Tharxang H.01/03/2020 16:17
dramatic india
Abhishek M.12/31/2019 05:30
चिंता ना करो बहुत जल्दी ये भी देखने को मिलेगा सबको
Bernardine S.12/29/2019 17:34
Sad.May God intervene.🙏🙏
Lalit R.12/29/2019 05:50
Kuch log kahenge ki iske liye bhi modi hi zimmedaar hai kyunki usne saara paani chai banaane mai use kar liya..😂😂😂
Siddharth K.12/29/2019 05:38
Where is mumbai celebrities who protest for poor people and where is mumbai businessman... All are corrupt indians have no unity and they don't help poor. Because they are lower caste people that's why rich Indian will not help. But they will spend millions of donations in temple
Raunaq R.12/28/2019 17:48
You are earning a lot but showing such dark facts of life in India.... and you keep growing rich every day by showing poor peoples the poverty....had you ever donated a single rupee to these poor people...or ever helped them with infra or solution for life.... please get life... and do some real work...
John M.12/28/2019 08:30
Food shelter n clothes are the prime necessities in scarcity in todays context... But what people are striving is completely oit of focus... If famine hits the ground what would be the alternative is very massive confusion within. There are two kindss of people 1. People who understand the crisis 2. People who misunderstand the crisis. In this there are two: 1 . real essential true crisis 2. Irrelevant issue crisis
Roli S.12/27/2019 18:18
Yes It's not a fake
Gkrish G.12/27/2019 07:52
It's very sad that successive govts., irrespective of party, have failed to provide potable water to the people..