3 Indian Politicians Who Love Their Dogs

What’s Common Between Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath and Priya Dutt?

12/09/2019 8:57 AM
  • 18.4k
  • 21

  • Zaid A.
    12/11/2019 19:31

    Yogi loves cows more than anything else....in the world....for him real mother is cow...😅😅

  • Ajay S.
    12/11/2019 09:03

    Just love Pidi

  • Prince R.
    12/11/2019 07:41

    Rahul bhaiya ka kuuta

  • Nargis K.
    12/10/2019 17:22

    Bechara dog ko v vegetarian bana diye yogi g

  • Jawadali K.
    12/10/2019 14:28

    Does ra ga needs that dog... Lol

  • Brut India
    12/10/2019 07:20

    Is it a good idea to gift someone a pet?

  • Chester H.
    12/10/2019 06:21

    Yogi face disgust me

  • Rahul M.
    12/10/2019 02:12

    Oh I thought dog owns Rahul Gandhi 😂

  • Aishwarya K.
    12/09/2019 22:35

    I wonder what happens if we put a chicken leg in front of kaalu. 🙄

  • Aditya E.
    12/09/2019 18:25

    😅

  • Sid A.
    12/09/2019 16:15

    Rahul Gandhi has named his dog *PIDI* like Pidit !! The guy who suggested this name is real enemy of Rahul he should stay away with him 😂😂😂

  • பழனி ம.
    12/09/2019 15:00

    Nice....

  • Probal D.
    12/09/2019 12:25

    Akhand chutiyapaaaaaa wah Brut wahhhhh

  • Arnav A.
    12/09/2019 11:20

    Don't post videos of politicians with dogs. 🙏 Public will get confused. 😆

  • Gowtham M.
    12/09/2019 10:24

    So Manmohan was the Piddi Of Sonia 😂😂

  • Manoj B.
    12/09/2019 10:15

    Pidi is much more intelligent than Pappu 😁

  • Dileswar H.
    12/09/2019 09:09

    I feed stray dogs and and there tail wagging feels my heart with satisfaction irrespective of any location if it's possible for me.

  • Aditya C.
    12/09/2019 09:06

    Rahul gandhi has a dope dog

  • Agneesh B.
    12/09/2019 09:04

    I would've been really proud and happy if even one of them owned an indie dog and not these bought imported breeds. That would've been such a fine example to set.