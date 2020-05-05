3 Pieces Of Good News During Covid-19
Have You Heard Of The 'Chocolate Hills'?
This Doctor Uses Shampoo Bottles To Save Lives
Peepal Baba: The Tree Messiah From Chandigarh
3 Things Indians Are Doing to Reuse Plastic
4 Places That Got A Green Makeover in 2019
Brut India good on you for spreading positive news around the world of bad politics 👍🏼
Every world leader should enforce 2 months in every year Lockdown for sake of our environment;
These are some of the ways the environment has benefitted from the lockdown in India:
https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/gk-current-affairs/story/covid-19-4-vital-environmental-changes-evidenced-in-india-since-lockdown-1673726-2020-05-02
Vaccins... Wake-up before "they" drive you all to an android-like condition..!
you’re among those lucky ones 🤗
कोरोंना इंसानों को सोचने को मजबूर कर देगा। हर साल करोड़ों रुपए से या फिर लॉकडाउन से पर्यावरण की देख रेख की जाए।😥😥😥😥😥😥
6 comments
Amarjeet K.2 days
Brut India good on you for spreading positive news around the world of bad politics 👍🏼
Umang M.2 days
Every world leader should enforce 2 months in every year Lockdown for sake of our environment;
Brut India3 days
These are some of the ways the environment has benefitted from the lockdown in India: https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/gk-current-affairs/story/covid-19-4-vital-environmental-changes-evidenced-in-india-since-lockdown-1673726-2020-05-02
Jigmé N.3 days
Vaccins... Wake-up before "they" drive you all to an android-like condition..!
Kavita M.3 days
you’re among those lucky ones 🤗
A F.3 days
कोरोंना इंसानों को सोचने को मजबूर कर देगा। हर साल करोड़ों रुपए से या फिर लॉकडाउन से पर्यावरण की देख रेख की जाए।😥😥😥😥😥😥