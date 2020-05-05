back

3 Pieces Of Good News During Covid-19

These news stories came as a ray of hope in the times of a global pandemic. 🌈

05/05/2020 12:57 PM
  • 24.4k
  • 7

And even more

  1. 1:57

    3 Pieces Of Good News During Covid-19

  2. 1:47

    Have You Heard Of The 'Chocolate Hills'?

  3. 3:40

    This Doctor Uses Shampoo Bottles To Save Lives

  4. 1:58

    Peepal Baba: The Tree Messiah From Chandigarh

  5. 3:15

    3 Things Indians Are Doing to Reuse Plastic

  6. 3:05

    4 Places That Got A Green Makeover in 2019

6 comments

  • Amarjeet K.
    2 days

    Brut India good on you for spreading positive news around the world of bad politics 👍🏼

  • Umang M.
    2 days

    Every world leader should enforce 2 months in every year Lockdown for sake of our environment;

  • Brut India
    3 days

    These are some of the ways the environment has benefitted from the lockdown in India: https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/gk-current-affairs/story/covid-19-4-vital-environmental-changes-evidenced-in-india-since-lockdown-1673726-2020-05-02

  • Jigmé N.
    3 days

    Vaccins... Wake-up before "they" drive you all to an android-like condition..!

  • Kavita M.
    3 days

    you’re among those lucky ones 🤗

  • A F.
    3 days

    कोरोंना इंसानों को सोचने को मजबूर कर देगा। हर साल करोड़ों रुपए से या फिर लॉकडाउन से पर्यावरण की देख रेख की जाए।😥😥😥😥😥😥