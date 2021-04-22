back

3 Real Climate Change Stories In India

A village displaced, a divorce and changing food. This Earth Day🌏, see real stories of climate change through the eyes of national award winning environmental filmmaker, Nila Madhab Panda.

22/04/2021 10:36 AM
  • 51.7K
  • 14

And even more

  1. 3:28

    3 Real Climate Change Stories In India

  2. 3:53

    This Doctor Struggled To Find A Bed In His Own Hospital

  3. 4:35

    He Wants Boys To Dream Big Too

  4. 4:33

    The ‘Second Innings’: What's Next For People Over 60?

  5. 3:41

    She Said Yes! To Zero Waste

  6. 3:12

    A Crunch Worth A Billion Dollars: Lijjat Papad

11 comments

  • Swär Ñ.
    30 minutes

    aeta ki jinis bai

  • Saurav B.
    39 minutes

    no wonder environmental filmmakers don't understand one thing: NATURE CHANGE! LAND CHANGE! EVERYTHING CHANGE!

  • Gangadhar S.
    an hour

    Climate change issue has become disastrous alarming but who bell the cat? System is passing the buck man is smartly trying to ignore it.

  • Joseph M.
    an hour

    Everybody hiding under climate change and self promotion while other environmental issues are ignored

  • JOhan M.
    2 hours

    Sir proud to see your interview on this bold topic. 👍

  • Rajesh S.
    3 hours

    Good evening sir ☀️❤️🙏t India family ❤️❤️🙏

  • Abung S.
    3 hours

    ✌😞

  • Ismail M.
    3 hours

    What's the use of barking when we the people are greedy and unaware

  • Nita S.
    4 hours

    👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

  • Brut India
    4 hours

    Calculate your carbon footprint, to know what consumption to reduce! https://www.carbonfootprint.com/calculator.aspx

  • Arunodoy B.
    4 hours

    sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.