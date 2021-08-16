back

3 Takeaways From PM Modi's I-Day Speech

Here's why PM Modi was making plans for the next 25 years in his Independence Day speech...

16/08/2021 2:40 PM
  • 28.4K
  • 108

And even more

  1. 4:07

    PM Modi's Questions For Neeraj Chopra

  2. 2:08

    How The Indian Mission In Afghanistan Was Evacuated

  3. 4:29

    Daughter Pleads Kanpur Mob to Spare Muslim Father

  4. 3:17

    The Desperate Rush To Bid Kabul Goodbye

  5. 3:26

    Rahul Gandhi Vs. Piyush Goyal On Parliament Stalemate

  6. 4:40

    Inside Uncle Sam's Kabul Debacle

104 comments

  • Ankur P.
    3 hours

    Fekne me kya jata hai

  • Akshay S.
    12 hours

    Har saal aao aur kuch nakuch fekke chalejao nice actor 😂

  • Syed F.
    12 hours

    Pegasus

  • Siddharth S.
    20 hours

    Jumla

  • Joginder R.
    a day

    Lier

  • Rupali D.
    a day

    Hope we are able to measure the data of the input and output values of his plans in a proper metric. Only then such dramatic speech writers can be shown the door. Talk output numbers PM. The nation doesn't believe you.

  • Resheb B.
    a day

    Worst pm ever in history of India

  • Najam A.
    a day

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4621497127860942&id=100000021002840

  • Preet S.
    a day

    25 yrs 😀😀😀😂

  • Radha P.
    a day

    😂

  • Ujjwal S.
    2 days

    The message of amrit kaal is to give a freehand to the cronies to exploit the land minerals and people of India. The people are divided because of their faith, what will they do if city and village dividing lines are effaced?

  • Kaira K.
    2 days

    This oldass repeats same promises from past 3years.. Still bakths believe him.. 😂😂

  • Avijit P.
    2 days

    Bhai petrol ka daam km krwao pahele fir sunenge apki baat

  • Saddam H.
    2 days

    Feku

  • Michael M.
    2 days

    He is going to be their for twenty five more years,what a curse

  • Ali K.
    2 days

    jaha sab gao mutra piye😂😂

  • Jeffrey D.
    2 days

    Jisne ye bhashan lokkha he usku goli maro.....repeat karta he!

  • Tannu R.
    2 days

    Bakvd pm

  • Sajid S.
    2 days

    Desh ka sabse bada jholar aur jhoota insaan

  • Neha J.
    2 days

    🙏