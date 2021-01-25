back

3 Times Indian Political Rivals Played Nice

On what seemed like rare occasions, Indian politicians displayed a sense of bonhomie.

25/01/2021 4:27 PM
  • 230.7K
  • 44

36 comments

  • Lhm A.
    2 hours

    Chitre .moorti . Bale .bhaise.ghass .pusu .mandir .masjid .hi du. Musalmaan.etc public khoosh.

  • James R.
    13 hours

    New drama

  • Kapil K.
    15 hours

    There was a significant difference in the way the BJP leaders had credited the opposition leaders and how the Congress leader did it.

  • Arijit R.
    a day

    Tharoors cud b nwe prime minister....only he can counter modi...

  • Malik T.
    a day

    India is a Zionist racist facist child killer occupier country

  • Mayur R.
    2 days

    True Leader of India.... india has even seen...👏👏

  • Nishant D.
    2 days

    Devendra Fadnavis & Amit Shah needs to learn a lesson from this

  • Rabi K.
    2 days

    Yeh brut andbhakt aur sanghi jaise video kyu post kr rha hai, we enjoy your one side story and hate speech.

  • Anant G.
    2 days

    Padma award could be given.

  • Rahul S.
    2 days

    Shahi tharoor should join BJP

  • Julie J.
    2 days

    God bless him to chose the right path ....🙏

  • Sage S.
    2 days

    It’s nice to have bonhomie.

  • Ram T.
    2 days

  • Vinod S.
    2 days

    Very good spirit !!

  • DrSantpal S.
    2 days

    '' आजकल किसी की आलोचना करना , उसे / समर्थकों को दुश्मनी की दावत देना है " ! ( अटल जी ) prophetic words ...🌹🌹

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    Even police army vote for different party but United to serve border and as changes in party they too change for new party who r famous with people they like modernised in arms earlier using stun gun now ak 47 etc....

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    Wow great opposition too part of govt they need also to show unity with all party oppose correct the govt they represent there constituency people once bcom pm law says for all people he should represent

  • Kailash P.
    2 days

    I wonder why Mr Tharoor missed the heinous disease 'created' by colonial era.Britishers looted India's cotton and introduced dyeing to this world, hence brought skin cancer

  • Dimpy S.
    2 days

    Sucha positive piece of news kudos brut India 😊

  • Veda N.
    2 days

    And I bet.... If someone like tharoor is the leader of his own party people will definitely go with congress...

